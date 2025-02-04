Data443 Acquires Breezemail.ai, Accelerating AI-Powered Email Privacy Capabilities for Microsoft Office and Google GMail

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announced the acquisition of intellectual property and operational assets of Breezemail.ai, an innovative provider of AI-powered email management technology. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of Data443's capabilities in intelligent threat detection and leverages its leadership at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI security landscape.

Breezemail.ai leverages proprietary implementations of machine-learning algorithms that manage end-user mailboxes for both Microsoft Office365 and Google GSuite GMail. This capability is the industry's first implementation, giving end users direct management of their inboxes from outside the service provider - creating private implementations of email organization, detection, and visibility for important information. Managing this privately ensures that the mail provider does not have access to the rulesets that the end user designs, ensuring ongoing privacy of private rulesets for the customer. Email providers do not see the rules that the end user creates.

"AI privacy continues to be a major issue the industry continues to tackle. End users should be able to keep their mailbox organization rules private, change them at will, and have a simple interface for managing this. Breezemail.ai enables this capability in a few mouse clicks and gives the user ultimate control. Even more importantly, the users' private rules and decisions are not shared with any service provider," stated Jason Remillard, CEO and Founder of Data443.

Integrating this technology into Data443's award-winning product suites increases the adoption of these capabilities in other segments, such as healthcare, national defense, and government organizations.

The acquisition coincides with significant market validation of AI-powered email security solutions, evidenced by Abnormal Security's anticipated IPO and growing enterprise demand for intelligent security platforms. This strategic move positions Data443 to capture an expanding share of the email security market, which is experiencing rapid growth driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.

The integration of Breezemail.ai's technology will deliver immediate benefits to Data443's customers:

Seamless integration with existing Cyren by Data443 deployments

Enhanced protection against sophisticated social engineering attacks

Real-time threat intelligence sharing across the customer base

A rich implementation for selective decision-making driven by the end-user without IT assistance

Complete privacy on how the users' internal mindset works with data



"Combining Breezemail.ai's innovative AI implementations with our existing security capabilities, we're building on our compounding advantages with our Cyren by Data443 email and threat intelligence product stack," added Remillard. "This integration will provide our customers with unprecedented AI privacy enablement protection while significantly simplifying management tools for end users."

"This acquisition transcends mere technological expansion, marking a pivotal shift in email privacy protection. As artificial intelligence continues to automate more aspects of our digital lives, safeguarding user privacy has emerged as one of the industry's most pressing challenges. This enables millions of users to self-manage their data with complete privacy," concluded Mr.Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

For further information:

