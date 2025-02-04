Toppoint Holdings Expands Partnership with Waste Management; Projected to Add 1,000 New Loads and Up to $2M in Annual Revenue

North Wales, PA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an expansion in its partnership with Waste Management, further strengthening its position as a critical transportation partner in the waste and recycling logistics sector.

Following Waste Management’s successful acquisition of Winter Brothers Waste Systems, Toppoint is expected to handle an additional 1,000 new loads annually from Waste Management, representing an anticipated revenue impact of up to $2 million per year. Operations for this expansion are set to commence in early Q2 2025.

Toppoint currently transports approximately 13% of all Waste Management’s recyclable materials for export through the ports of Newark, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. This latest expansion underscores Toppoint’s continued growth and strategic importance within the waste and recycling supply chain.

“Expanding our relationship with Waste Management is a testament to Toppoint’s reliability and operational excellence,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “We are committed to providing best-in-class logistics solutions, and this additional volume allows us to further enhance efficiency and our service to one of our largest customers.”

The additional freight volume aligns with Toppoint’s growth strategy, which focuses on increasing operational scale, optimizing logistics efficiency, and expanding its footprint in key markets. The Company’s established presence in the wastepaper, scrap metal, and commodities transport sectors provides a strong foundation for continued expansion.

The global waste and recycling logistics industry is poised for sustained growth, with increasing demand for environmentally responsible transportation solutions. Toppoint’s ability to provide cost-effective and scalable logistics solutions positions it to capitalize on market opportunities and further solidify its role as a leading provider in this essential sector.

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

