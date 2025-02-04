Nykredit Realkredit A/S has received the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s approval of Nykredit’s increase of the qualifying shareholding in Spar Nord Bank A/S - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has received the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s approval of Nykredit’s increase of the qualifying shareholding in Spar Nord Bank A/S.

4 February 2025

In accordance with section 4(1) of the Danish Takeover Order1, Nykredit Realkredit A/S (“Nykredit”) announced on 10 December 2024 that Nykredit intended to submit a voluntary public tender offer (the “Offer”) to acquire all shares in Spar Nord Bank A/S (“Spar Nord Bank”), with the exception of Spar Nord Bank’s treasury shares, for a cash price of DKK 210 per share, valuing the aggregated issued share capital of Spar Nord Bank at DKK 24.7 billion.

On 8 January 2025, Nykredit published the offer document regarding the Offer (the “Offer Document”), as approved by the Danish FSA in accordance with section 11 of the Danish Takeover Order. The Offer Period ends on 19 February 2025 at 23:59 (CET).

Nykredit has received the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority’s approval in accordance with section 61 of the Danish Financial Business Act to increase Nykredit’s qualifying shareholding in Spar Nord Bank up to 100 per cent of the share capital.

In addition to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval, the Offer is subject to fulfilment of the conditions set out in section 6.6 of the Offer Document, including approval by the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority and achievement of the 67 per cent acceptance limit.

It is Nykredit's view that the shareholders of Spar Nord Bank find the Offer attractive. At the time of this announcement, Nykredit holds 31.1 per cent of the shares in Spar Nord Bank, and Nykredit's information about acceptances received so far indicates that the 67 per cent acceptance limit stated in the Offer has been reached.

Nykredit aims to delist Spar Nord Bank from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares as soon as possible after completion of the Offer.

Nykredit expects the Offer to be completed during H1/2025.

The full terms and conditions of the Offer are contained in the Offer Document. The Offer Document is published in the Danish FSA’s OAM database: https://oam.finanstilsynet.dk/ and can also, with certain restrictions, be accessed at https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/offer-spar-nord/ and https://www.sparnord.com/investor-relations/takeover-offer.

About Spar Nord Bank

Spar Nord Bank was founded in 1824 and is now a nationwide bank with 58 branches. Spar Nord Bank offers all types of financial services, consultancy and products, focusing its business on retail customers and primarily small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the local areas in which the bank is represented. The bank is also focused on leasing operations and large corporate customers, which are both business areas handled by the head offices.

Spar Nord Bank has historically been rooted in northern Jutland and continues to be a market leader in this region. However, in the period from 2002 to 2024, Spar Nord Bank has established and acquired branches outside northern Jutland. Over the course of the years, the bank has adjusted its branch network in an ongoing process and now has a nationwide distribution network comprising 58 branches. These 58 branches are distributed on 32 banking areas, each of which is headed by a manager reporting directly to the bank’s executive board.

The Spar Nord Bank Group consists of two earnings entities: Spar Nord Bank’s branches and the Trading Division. As an entity, the Trading Division serves customers from Spar Nord Bank’s branches as well as large retail customers and institutional clients in the field of equities, bonds, fixed income and forex products, asset management and international transactions. Finally, under the concept Sparxpres, the bank offers consumer loans to personal customers through Sparxpres’ platform as well as debt consolidation loans and consumer financing via retail stores and gift voucher solutions via shopping centres and city associations.

About Nykredit

Nykredit Realkredit A/S (“Nykredit”) is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Denmark, company reg. (CVR) no. 12 71 92 80, having its registered office at Sundkrogsgade 25, 2150 Nordhavn, Denmark. Nykredit is a mortgage credit institution and, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Totalkredit A/S, is a market leader of the Danish mortgage credit market with a market share of some 45.2 per cent. Nykredit offers mortgage financing for private individuals and businesses.

Nykredit is part of the Nykredit Group, which historically dates back to 1851. In addition to carrying on mortgage credit business, the Group carries on banking business through Nykredit Bank – including banking and wealth management operations – and has a total of around 4,000 employees in Denmark.

Nykredit is owned by an association of the Nykredit Group’s customers, Forenet Kredit. Forenet Kredit owns close to 80 per cent of Nykredit’s shares. Other major shareholders are five Danish pension funds: Akademikernes Pension AP Pension, PensionDanmark, PFA and PKA.

Nykredit is known for the advantages offered through the association. Forenet Kredit makes capital contributions to the Nykredit Group when times are good, and Nykredit has decided to pass these on to its customers.

Since, 2017, Forenet Kredit has paid over DKK 8 billion in capital contributions to the Nykredit Group, and in the period to 2027, Forenet Kredit has provided a further DKK 7 billion.



Questions and further information

Any questions concerning the Offer may be directed to:

Nykredit Bank A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no.: 10 51 96 08

Sundkrogsgade 25

2150 Nordhavn

Denmark

Telephone: +45 7010 9000

and

Carnegie Investment Bank

Filial af Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Sverige

Company reg. (CVR) no. 35 52 12 67

Overgaden Neden Vandet 9B

1414 Copenhagen K

Denmark

E-mail: annette.hansen@carnegie.dk

For further information about the Offer, please see: https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/offer-spar-nord/.

