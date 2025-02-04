VERSES® Genius™ Outperforms DeepSeek R1 Model in Code-Breaking “Mastermind” Challenge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent agent systems, provides an update to its previously announced “Mastermind” challenge where the Company’s flagship product, Genius outperformed OpenAI’s o1-preview model. In this latest demonstration, VERSES demonstrates Genius, winning the code-breaking game Mastermind in a side-by-side comparison with China’s leading AI model, DeepSeek’s R1, which has been positioned as a disruptive, more cost-efficient large language model (LLM). Genius significantly outperformed DeepSeek’s R1 model while performing two hundred and forty-five (245) times faster and more than seven hundred and seventy-nine (779) times cheaper.

In the challenge, VERSES compared the DeepSeek-R1 model to Genius. Each model attempted to crack the Mastermind code on 100 games within up to ten guesses. Each model was given a hint for each guess and must reason about the missing part of the correct answer, requiring all six code colors to be correct to crack the code. For perspective, you can play the game at mastermindgame.org .

The highlighted results from Verses’ demonstration are below:

Metric Genius R1 Success Rate 100% 45% Total Compute Time (100 Games) 5m 18s

(Avg 3.1s per game) 26 hours

(Avg 334s per game) Total Cost for 100 Games $0.05 (est) $38.94 Hardware Requirements Mac M1 Pro GPU Cloud $ are USD, (s) are seconds



Performance Highlights:

Accuracy and Reliability . Genius solved the code 100% of the time in a consistent number of steps. DeepSeek solved the game only 45% of the time.

. Genius solved the code 100% of the time in a consistent number of steps. DeepSeek solved the game only 45% of the time. Speed . Genius consistently solved games in 1.1–4.5 seconds, while DeepSeek’s solve times averaged 934 seconds (approximately 15.5 mins)

. Genius consistently solved games in 1.1–4.5 seconds, while DeepSeek’s solve times averaged 934 seconds (approximately 15.5 mins) Efficiency . Genius’ total compute time for 100 games was just over 5 minutes, compared to DeepSeek’s 26 hours.

. Genius’ total compute time for 100 games was just over 5 minutes, compared to DeepSeek’s 26 hours. Cost. Genius’ compute cost was estimated at $0.05 USD for all 100 games, compared to DeepSeek’s R1 model at $38.94 USD.

In summary, Genius consistently outperformed DeepSeek’s model two hundred and forty-five (245) times faster and more than seven hundred and seventy-nine (779) times cheaper. A more detailed description and methodology of the test is on the Company’s blog at verses.ai .

“This is a good showcase of Genius’ domain-specific model’s advanced performance in a multi-step reasoning problem,” said Hari Thiruvengada, VERSES Chief Technology Officer. “Mastermind was the perfect choice for this test because it requires multi-step logical reasoning, predictive cause-and-effect understanding, and dynamic adaptation to crack the code. This exercise highlights how Genius excels in step-by-step reasoning by leveraging domain agents using a Bayesian approach and Active Inference.”

“Many AI models struggle to efficiently deliver results and as demonstrated in this challenge, Genius’ ability to perform multi-step reasoning and dynamically adjust to feedback is crucial for enabling agents that are not only more efficient but, more importantly, accurate and reliable enough to operate in dynamic real-world scenarios,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES. “While this test highlights the competitive advantages of our technology, we believe Genius is also highly complementary to LLMs—enhancing their capabilities by providing the additional ‘brainpower’ needed to make AI agents smarter and more trustworthy within their domains. If DeepSeek’s R1 signals the commoditization phase of LLMs, demonstrating that general-purpose, open-source models can now be made much cheaper, we believe that this latest Mastermind test is the signal that the domain-specific models—uniquely enabled by Genius—are the missing links needed to make AI agents truly reliable. We believe this ”last mile” challenge of AI—accuracy— is the key to unlocking adoption across the Fortune 500 market and beyond,” concluded Mr. René.

Mastermind™ is a registered trademark of Pressman Inc.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

