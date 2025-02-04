Siemens Healthineers Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs and Technology Initiatives

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Siemens Healthineers AG 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens Healthineers), a subsidiary of Siemens AG, is a medical technology company that designs, develops, produces, and distributes diagnostic imaging systems, clinical and workflow systems and solutions, and systems for minimally invasive procedures. The company's major products include molecular imaging systems, X-ray products, ultrasound systems, computed tomography systems, magnetic resonance imaging systems, testing systems, point-of-care (POC) testing systems, mobile C-arms, hybrid ORs, and angiography systems.

It also offers enterprise and digital services. Siemens Healthineers serves healthcare providers including laboratories, clinics, hospitals, hospital systems, physicians, public health agencies, universities, state-run and private health insurers, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical research institutes. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



The report provides information and insights into Siemens Healthineers' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

