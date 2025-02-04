Kepler's New AI Technology Doubles Ecommerce Conversion Rates

PDP+ transforms online product detail pages from basic listings into high-performing sales engines

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler today launched PDP+, a breakthrough technology that supercharges ecommerce product pages. The system combines advanced Kip™ (Kepler Intelligence Platform) AI with expert human oversight and creativity to launch product detail pages that not only look better but deliver significant results: early adopters have seen their conversion rates double and their revenue increase by 6% within days of implementation.

The importance of PDP performance cannot be overlooked. As the final digital touchpoint for shoppers, a compelling product page is essential to conversion, yet brands often fall flat at this critical step. PDP+ solves this problem.

"Think about the last time you felt truly confident buying something online. That's the feeling we want to create for every shopper, on every product page," said Camm Rowland, Chief Creative Officer. “Thanks to PDP+, we’re now able to deliver it at scale.”

“Working with the team at Kepler has been transformative for our Amazon pages,” said Mike Ritchie, VP, Digital Commerce at Ravensburger. “The PDP enhancements and optimizations they implemented were spot-on, driving significant improvements in both visibility and downstream results. These updates were fast, effective business drivers that added a ton of value for our existing pages."





The Technology: Simple, Powerful, Proven

PDP+ works by enhancing two critical elements of every product detail page:

Smarter Product Descriptions: Kip’s AI engine analyzes successful product listings to optimize content for maximum impact. It identifies high-performing keywords specific to each product category, restructures titles for better discoverability, and prioritizes the most relevant product features based on consumer search patterns. While maintaining each brand's unique voice, Kip crafts descriptions and bullet points at lengths proven to drive conversions. These optimizations have led to a 117% increase in click-through rates from search results. Better Visual Content: Kepler's AI-powered Content Engine elevates basic product photography into dynamic lifestyle content, turning standard white-background shots into immersive imagery and video. Strategic integration of text and graphics enhances product understanding, helping shoppers better envision products in their lives.

A team of brand and creative experts crafts and reviews every enhancement to ensure perfect alignment with brand standards. This combination of AI speed and human judgment allows companies to upgrade thousands of product pages in days rather than months.

Real Results Without the Wait

Early adopters of PDP+ have achieved immediate impact:

Conversion rates doubled

Click-through rates increased 117%

Sales revenue grew 6%

Cost per order dropped 12%

These improvements come without disrupting existing operations or requiring lengthy implementation periods.

Availability

PDP+ is available now. Companies interested in transforming their e-commerce performance can schedule a demonstration by visiting keplergrp.com/contact or contacting newpartners@keplergrp.com .

About Kepler

Kepler is a global agency built for a digital world. Since 2012, the firm’s focus on strategic insights, true business partnership, and industry-leading expertise are why Fortune 500 brands have chosen it as their marketing innovation partner. With over 600 professionals in 10 offices worldwide, Kepler proudly sits within kyu, a strategic operating unit of top-ten holding company Hakuhodo DY Holdings. Fellow kyu companies include IDEO, Sid Lee, BIMM, SYPartners, Napkyn, Godfrey Dadich, and Sylvain. Learn more at keplergrp.com.

