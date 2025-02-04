Battery Market Outlook 2025-2030: Insights on Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage and Consumer Electronics Growth

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the battery market is driven by several factors. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a primary driver, as the demand for high-performance, long-lasting batteries is crucial for extending driving ranges and reducing charging times. The increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, also boosts demand for efficient energy storage solutions, making batteries essential for grid stability and energy management. Technological advancements that enhance battery performance and safety, coupled with decreasing costs due to economies of scale, further propel market expansion.

Additionally, government policies and incentives promoting clean energy and the electrification of transportation systems support the growth of the battery market. The rising consumer electronics market, with its constant demand for portable power sources, further contributes to the dynamic expansion of the battery industry, highlighting its critical role in modern technological advancements and sustainable energy solutions.



Technological advancements in battery technology have significantly enhanced their performance, safety, and application range. Innovations in materials science have led to the development of new electrode materials that increase energy density and reduce charging times. For instance, solid-state batteries, which replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid material, promise higher energy densities and improved safety by eliminating the risk of leakage and flammability. Advancements in battery management systems (BMS) have also improved the efficiency and lifespan of batteries by optimizing charge and discharge cycles and ensuring balanced cell performance. Additionally, research into recycling and second-life applications of batteries is addressing environmental concerns, promoting sustainable practices, and reducing the ecological impact of battery disposal.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Lead Acid Battery segment, which is expected to reach US$60.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Lithium Ion Battery segment is also set to grow at 20% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $22.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.4% CAGR to reach $76.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

As Indispensable Power Source, Significance of Batteries Continues to Grow in the Modern World

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Global Economic Update

Global Market Outlook

Performance, Sustainability & Independence Trending Big in Battery Industry

Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth

Regionalization of Supply Chains

Competition

Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Li-ion Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Leading EV Battery Manufacturers Worldwide (in %) for 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030

Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for 2020 and 2030

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Li-Ion Battery Cell & Pack Price (in $ per kWh) for the Years 2015-2023

Amazing Array of Trends Charging Up EV Battery Space

Tweaks in EV Battery Chemistry & Policy Boost as Hallmarks of Evolving Battery Domain

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Battery Recycling

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities

Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW: 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Li-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Emerging Trends & Developments to Watch-For in Energy Storage

Buzzing Technologies with Potential to Shift Boundaries of Battery Industry

Trends Making Energetic Splash in Home Battery Storage Market

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Smart Cities & IoT Push Up the Need for Smart Batteries

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers: Battery-based Backup (in GWh) for Li-ion Batteries in North American and European Data Centers for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

World Electric Bikes Market Breakdown of Sales (in %) by Battery Type (2020 & 2027)

Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2023): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects

Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment

Flow Batteries Gain Demand

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough

Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as Industry Focuses on Sustainability

Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain

Notable Battery Trends Poised to Transform Marketplace

Next-Generation Battery Technologies Creating a Roadmap for Tomorrow

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt New R&D Investments

Stanford Researchers Focus on Battery Technology

Select Battery Innovations and Developments

Dynamics in Battery Materials Space to Shape Trends in Battery Market

Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

