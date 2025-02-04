The Future of Innovation Management: Wellspring Leads with Game-Changing Purpose-Built AI

Arvada, CO, USA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspring Worldwide, a leader in technology transfer and IP management, and formerly Sopheon, renowned for their expertise in innovation and new product development, are proud to announce a bold new chapter in the innovation management industry under the unified brand Wellspring Worldwide. They’re sharing their vision for AI capabilities that will be the building blocks for the future of innovation by working diligently on an AI-enabled platform designed to revolutionize how organizations manage and commercialize innovation.

This announcement follows Wellspring’s recent acquisition of Sopheon, which combined two powerhouses to deliver unparalleled solutions for innovation professionals. The shared mission: to accelerate progress by transforming how inventions are discovered, managed, and brought to market.

“At Wellspring, we’re passionate about Innovation and see AI as a powerful tool to improve our customers’ ability to execute,” said Sean Downs, CEO at Wellspring. “We’ve all seen the revolutionary changes artificial intelligence has been bringing to industries across the globe at a very fast pace. We are focusing on building AI technology that delivers real, measurable value. Our solutions excel in helping customers create value through innovation and solve real-world problems for our customers—freeing them from mundane processes and empowering them to focus on high-value innovation.”

AI Designed to Deliver Value, Not Hype

Wellspring’s approach to AI is distinctly pragmatic and grounded in solving the most pressing challenges faced by innovation leaders. Unlike generic AI solutions that aim to be everything to everyone, their AI initiatives focus on the unique needs of the innovation economy.

Key AI capabilities they are bringing to market include:

Actionable Insights: Streamlining and simplifying technology search that accelerates market landscaping that can help companies find opportunities in the market or collaborating with innovative technology partners that can help speed their time to market.

Data Protection: Solutions built to deliver value while not exposing your confidential, proprietary information to the broader market through model training.

Developed With Real World Experience: Developed with industry leading companies who wake up every day to drive innovation into their businesses.

“This isn’t just AI for AI’s sake,” said Scot DeLancey, CPO at Wellspring. “We’re building solutions that accelerate innovation by using AI as a tool to improve the already powerful capabilities of our platforms—all while ensuring your team can focus on the strategic priorities that matter most.”

The Future is Growth Innovation: The New Mandate for Market Leaders

You’ll hear a lot from Wellspring regarding “Growth Innovation.” This is an innovation management philosophy that sets growth as the single most important innovation outcome and manages every step of the innovation process accordingly. In the future, Wellspring's new AI powered tools will help aggregate and understand data within the entire innovation lifecycle and Wellspring is positioned to supercharge innovation into a new era.

Innovation at the Speed of Progress

Wellspring’s platforms represent a leap forward for innovation management, providing organizations with the tools to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape enabling faster execution and smarter decisions. By leveraging AI to automate low-value tasks, teams are empowered to allocate resources toward high-impact innovation initiatives, ensuring their organizations remain at the forefront of their industries.

Real World Impact

With Wellspring’s platform, a company’s product development team will no longer need to spend hours managing data, workflows, and reporting. The system will autonomously identify bottlenecks, recommend optimizations, and automate work—freeing teams to focus on pioneering the next big breakthrough.

“This is how organizations will discover new IP, stay competitive, and solve for what’s next,” said Jacob Chappell, CRO at Wellspring. "With our platform, organizations will stop managing the process and start engineering the future. It’s time to lead or be left behind."