Orion180 FLEX Home Insurance Gives Texas Policyholders More Control Over Homeowners’ Coverage

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, today announced an industry first with the launch of its innovative FLEX Home Insurance product, which is now available in Texas. FLEX offers customers a fully customizable approach to homeowners’ insurance, empowering policyholders to tailor coverage to suit their unique needs and financial goals.

“We believe insurance should be adaptable to the lives of our customers—not the other way around,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “FLEX Home Insurance empowers homeowners with choice to design their policies around their individual preferences and priorities, offering unparalleled transparency, flexibility, and peace of mind. FLEX gives homeowners the ability to balance affordability and protection that our competition simply doesn’t deliver today.”

FLEX is a surplus lines product that introduces an innovative and flexible approach to insurance coverage. Homeowners begin with essential protections—such as fire and lightning coverage—and build out their policies to fit their needs and budget.

Highlights of FLEX Home Insurance include:

Customizable Coverage Options: Policyholders can select perils based on their risk tolerance and needs, ensuring they can balance cost and risk for what matters most.

Adjustable Deductibles and Copay Options: Homeowners can balance upfront costs and long-term savings by choosing deductible and copay levels that align with their financial comfort.

Loyalty Rewards: Homeowners who experience no losses can earn deductible reductions, no-loss dividends, or even a full refund of their first-year premium after ten years of claim-free coverage.

Rate Lock Features: A two-term price lock ensures premium stability, shielding policyholders from unexpected rate increases.

FLEX is designed to address the diverse needs of Texas homeowners, including those in high-risk areas prone to natural disasters like tornadoes and hailstorms.

Currently available through select insurance agents in Texas, FLEX Home Insurance will expand to Florida and other states in the spring of 2025, signaling Orion180’s commitment to delivering innovative, adaptable insurance solutions across the United States.

To learn more about Orion180 FLEX Home Insurance, visit https://orion180.com/flex/ .

About Orion180

Orion180 is a customer-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .