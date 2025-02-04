Real American Beer Unleashes 24oz “Big Boy” Cans

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer, co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, is rolling out its new 24oz “Big Boy” cans, packing the same crisp, clean, and crushable light beer Americans love—now in a bigger format. Starting today, fans can get 100% more Real American Beer in select markets.

After success with its 12oz cans—catapulting Real American Beer into 20 states in just six months and earning a top 10 spot among best-selling 12-packs in its category—the company isn’t slowing down. This fifth SKU (24oz cans) arrives hot on the heels of newly added kegs, further extending the brand’s reach across on- and off-premise accounts.

“America asked for more Real American Beer, and we answered,” says Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “These 24oz ‘Big Boy’ cans deliver twice the crisp, clean, crushability our fans love—because when it comes to flavor, bigger is always better.”

The new 24oz can offers fans another way to try the premium light beer, at a great price that includes a recommended retail deal of two for $5 and a PTC of $2.59 per can.

“Our new 24oz can gives people more options for where and how they can enjoy Real American Beer,” says Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “Building on the success of our 12oz cans, this format provides the bigger experience our fans crave while strengthening our presence at retail.”

With just 110 calories and 4g of carbs, Real American Beer is a premium light beer made from four simple ingredients: malt, hops, yeast, and water. Through an ever-expanding network of distributors and retail partners nationwide, Real American Beer continues to grow while keeping its unapologetically American identity front and center.

For more information, including a full list of locations and future events, visit www.therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.

About Real American Beer

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan and the official beer partner of the WWE® , Real American Beer (RAB) is the beer America built. Now available in 20 states and counting, RAB delivers a crisp, clean, and crushable flavor at 4.2%ABV, with just 110 calories and 4g carbs—crafted from four simple ingredients. With a mission to bring people together one beer at a time, RAB is quickly becoming an American favorite. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and X .

Media Contact:

press@therealamerican.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab60bae6-a5b1-4a23-aeec-3ddc9d037832