Globex Reports on Metallurgical Progress on Two Fronts

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. is pleased to provide shareholders with brief updates as regards metallurgical test work related to two Globex royalty properties.

First, Radisson Mining Resources Inc. have announced initial milling test results regarding gold ore from their O’Brien Project which includes the Kewagama Gold Mine on which Globex holds a 2% Net Smelter Royalty and the New Alger (also called Thompson-Cadillac) Gold Mine on which Globex holds a 1% Net Smelter Royalty. Radisson reports gold recoveries of between 86 to 96 percent based upon a series of flow sheet options compatible with the Doyon-Westwood mill with minimal or modest additional capital. Thus, Radisson concludes that the Doyon-Westwood mill is a feasible processing option for the O’Brien ore. Radisson’s press release may be accessed here.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. also announced metallurgical results from test work on drill core samples from the Mirage Project (Globex’s Lac Escale 3% Gross Metal Royalty claims).

Preliminary results include the following highlights:

Potential for best-in-class flow sheet consisting of crushing followed by dense media separation only with no need for flotation. Projects with similar flow sheet have consistently demonstrated lower milling operating cost to achieve industry standard concentrate grade of 5.5% Li2O.

Preliminary recoveries of 76% producing a spodumene concentrate grading 5.5% Li2O for HLS testing and recoveries of 68.4% producing a spodumene concentrate grading 5.7% Li2O for DMS testing both at coarse grain size.

Low iron concentration in both HLS and DMS concentrate indicative of high quality spodumene with low impurities. Current test work suggests no deleterious elements identified in either concentrate.

Further test work is planned in 2025 to build upon this initial set of results with opportunities to increase DMS recoveries already identified.

With these positive test results under their belt, Brunswick plans further metallurgical work and is focused on continuing drill exploration to advance the project to a first resource estimate. Brunswick’s press release may be accessed here.

