Methanol Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of 100+ Key Players including BASF, Equinor, HELM, Methanex, Mitsui, Repsol, Sipchem and More

The global market for Methanol was sized at 79.2 Million Metric Tons in 2024 and is projected to reach 99.8 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Recent trends in the methanol market highlight a shift towards sustainable production methods and the development of green methanol. Advances in carbon capture and utilization technologies are enabling the production of methanol from captured carbon dioxide, reducing the carbon footprint of methanol production.

Furthermore, there is an increasing interest in using renewable feedstocks, such as biomass and municipal waste, to produce methanol, aligning with global efforts to transition to a circular economy. The use of methanol as a marine fuel is also gaining traction, driven by stringent regulations aimed at reducing sulfur emissions from ships. This has spurred innovation in methanol-fueled engines and infrastructure, positioning methanol as a viable alternative to traditional marine fuels.



The growth in the methanol market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for methanol-based chemicals and derivatives, which are essential in various industrial applications, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials. Technological advancements in methanol production, such as the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly processes, are also contributing to market growth. The adoption of methanol as an alternative fuel and energy carrier is being propelled by the need for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Additionally, regulatory support for low-emission fuels and the expansion of methanol production capacity in key regions are enhancing market dynamics. The growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the circular economy is further driving the demand for green methanol, underscoring the robust growth prospects for the methanol market.



Segments:

Derivative (Formaldehyde, Gasoline / Fuel, Methanol to Olefins (MTO / MTP), Acetic Acid, Dimethyl Ether (DME), Other Derivatives)

End-Use (Automotive, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Packaging, Other End-Uses)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Formaldehyde Derivative segment, which is expected to reach 30.4 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Gasoline / Fuel Derivative segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Formaldehyde Derivative segment, which is expected to reach 30.4 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Gasoline / Fuel Derivative segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, sized at 21.0 Million Metric Tons in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach 21.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 113 major companies featured in this Methanol market report include:

Atlantic Methanol Production Company

BASF

Equinor

HELM

Industries Qatar

LyondellBasell

Methanex

Methanol Holdings (Trinidad)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Mitsui & Co.

OCI

PETRONAS

PJSC Metafrax (Russia)

Repsol

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competition

Methanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Methanol Market Keeps Ticking

Natural Gas, Automotive & Construction: Primary Segments Keeping Methanol Market on a High

Formaldehyde Production: The Application for Methanol

MTO/MTP: The Fastest Growing End-use Segment for Methanol

Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels - A Significant Growth Driver

Acetic Acid: A Key Derivative of Methanol

Methanol Carbonylation - The Predominant Acetic Acid Manufacturing Process

Automotive Remains Primary End-use Industry

Asia-Pacific Region Sweeps Global Methanol Market with Authoritative Stake

China - Methanol Demand Surges as a Domestic and Industrial Fuel

Market Drivers Rising Applications across Diverse Industries Uptake of Clean Fuels Solid Demand for Methanol & Derivatives

Market Restraints Increasing Interest in Ethanol

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Production Scenario

Global Methanol Capacity by Region

Developing Regions Charge Ahead in Methanol Production

Select Recent Past Methanol Capacity Expansion Projects by Region /Country

Pricing Scenario

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for Methanol

Key Climate Change Indicators

Against this Backdrop, Clean Energy Technologies Get a Boost

Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels

Chemical Intermediates Lose Share to Energy Applications

Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035)

Increasing Demand of Methanol in Automotive

Methanol Fuel Cells Emerge as a Viable Solution for Carbon-Neutral Heavy Trucks

Methanol Gains Attention for Use as Marine fuel

Methanol and Ethanol: Significant Substitutes for Fuel in the Shipping Industry

A Green Profile Makes Methanol an Ideal Vehicle and Marine Fuel

Renewable Methanol Registers Increasing Application

Methanol for Global Decarbonization

Green Methanol to Help Packaging Industry Overcome Woes

Government Guidelines for Methanol Vehicles to Boost Demand

