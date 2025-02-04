New Research Reveals the Toll of the Unruly Customer on Frontline Workers

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning for a better workplace, today released results of a survey of 21,000 frontline employees about their experience at work. The report, The Forgotten Frontline: Closing the Gap in Engagement and Support , reveals that 53% of all workers who deal directly with the public have recently encountered customers who are verbally abusive, threatening, or unruly.

Researchers at Perceptyx’s Center for Workforce Transformation uncovered some alarming consequences of these negative customer interactions. Employees who have faced unruly customers, compared to those who have not, are:



1.3x as likely to be actively looking for a new job

1.9x as likely to disagree they work in a safe environment

1.5x as likely to disagree the organization cares about their health and well-being

1.5x as likely to disagree they are valued in the organization

1.6x as likely to feel uncomfortable speaking up about safety concerns

1.8x as likely to say stress from work has harmed their productivity more than three days in the past week

2.2x as likely to say stress from work is impacting their physical health.

In addition, nearly 2 in 3 have had to seek help from a manager to handle the customer behavior, creating further productivity impacts across the organization.

Perceptyx researchers found that more than half of workers who encountered unruly customers also faced discrimination or bias from a customer. That’s 2.7x more than other employees and suggests that at least some unruly or aggressive behavior from customers is motivated by discrimination.

“From being cursed at on the phone or at the customer service counter to threats of violence in a hospital ER, frontline workers in all fields deal with difficult customer interactions,” said Emily Killham, Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx. “Added to the high-pressure conditions, unpredictable workloads, and safety concerns, they are also more likely to deal with limited career growth opportunities, inequitable benefits, and inconsistent communication from leadership than their non-customer-facing counterparts.”

Retail workers hit hardest

Whether part-time or full-time, deskless or deskbound, workers in customer-facing roles are equally likely to face difficult customer interactions. But, when comparing results across industries, there are stark differences. Retail workers are the most likely to encounter unruly customers, with 61% of them having dealt with a recent incident, followed by those in Information, and then Finance and Insurance. More than a third have been required to stay in a situation with a customer where they felt physically unsafe. As a result, 81% feel burned out and 40% say their manager rarely or never checks in on their stress or emotional health.

Perceptyx recommends that, in addition to improving safety culture overall, organizations ensure managers have the resources they need to support employees during and after difficult customer interactions.

“There’s a gap between frontline and other employees in perceived support for difficult customer interactions. That in turn impacts morale, productivity, and retention. Employers can close this gap by ensuring frontline workers have a manager who supports and cares about them and a place to share their own ideas about how to make the workplace safer,” added Killham.

In addition, Perceptyx recommends fostering a culture of recognition, especially celebrating examples of resilience; creating visible and tailored career pathways; bridging communication gaps by using mobile-friendly platforms or video to reach frontline employees where they work; and ensuring equity in benefits.

For more details about the experience of frontline workers across all industries, and data-informed best practices for retaining these critical employees, read the report: The Forgotten Frontline: Closing the Gap in Engagement and Support .

Research Methodology

The research draws on two distinct sources of data. The first source is employee experience data collected from over 18,700 working adults in Perceptyx’s Workforce Panel, providing insights into the drivers of engagement, well-being, and retention across frontline, deskless, and deskbound workers. The second source focuses specifically on customer-facing employees, tracking experiences with the general public and issues unique to their roles. This data was gathered from more than 3,200 working adults in Perceptyx’s Workforce Panel. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities facing frontline workers today.

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx’s multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

About the Center for Workforce Transformation

The Center for Workforce Transformation, operated by Perceptyx, has a mission to educate and inspire executive leaders, managers, and employees through timely, relevant, and actionable insights about the modern work experience. Via original research, media, industry-focused Consortia, peer groups, and exclusive events, the Center is helping to amplify the practices of the world’s leading organizations — driving leader and workforce transformation at speed, at scale, and in sustainable ways.