Object Management Group Publishes Journal of Innovation Data Edition

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) announced the 26th edition of the OMG Journal of Innovation. This issue focuses on data and is titled Shaping the Future in a Data-Centric Connected World, from Creation to Usage and Compliance.

“Data is the cornerstone of modern innovation and driving progress across various sectors,” said Edy Liongosari, Chief Research Scientist at Accenture and Editor-at-Large for OMG’s Thought Leadership Group. “Embracing data-centric approaches and fostering robust data management practices allows businesses to unlock new levels of innovation, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

The articles listed below cover diverse data topics such as data-centric architecture, enterprise data assets and their lifecycle, data sharing, semantic applications, and ontologies and taxonomies.

The Role of Data-Centricity in Smart, Connected Systems: It highlights the transformative impact of data-centricity using the OMG Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard to enhance real-time communication, flexibility, and scalability. By Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

Applying a Standards Ecosystem for the Information-Centric Organization : This piece underscores the importance of standards in the data-centric revolution, with case studies demonstrating maximized data value and regulatory compliance. By OMG

Unlocking the Full Potential of Enterprise Data : It emphasizes the strategic management of enterprise data, exploring innovative lifecycle strategies to stay competitive in the digital age. By IGnPower

Leveraging Data Sharing to Maximize Digital Twins: This article explores the critical role of data sharing in enhancing digital twins, with a case study on optimizing passenger transportation systems at a German airport. By Ferdinand Steinbeis Institut

Navigating Contextual Complexity with Graph Visualization : It discusses managing connected data contexts to ensure integrity and coherence, which is crucial for digital twins, IoT, and AI applications. By Tom Sawyer Software

The Data-Centric Architecture of a Factory Digital Twin - From Conception to Implementation to Operation presents a framework for implementing factory digital twins focusing on debottlenecking, engineering design/retrofit analysis, facility fit, and scheduling/planning. By Combinatorics and Digital Twin Consortium

JoI articles have covered diverse topics and themes, including industry digital transformation, data in the industrial internet, solutions at the digital edge, the role of IoT in enabling rapid response to Covid, industrial artificial intelligence, intelligent transportation, innovations in digital twins, smart cities, smart factories, trustworthiness, and many more. Download current and past editions of OMG’s JoI.

