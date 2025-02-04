Frank's Redhot® and Paris Hilton Glam Up Big Game Eats and Launch Sweepstakes

Toronto, ON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, ON., Feb. 4, 2025 – Frank’s RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, is upping the ante with pop culture icon, Paris Hilton, just in time for Big Game 59.

“Paris Hilton is a consummate entertainer who knows a thing or two about what’s hot and what’s not,” says Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick & Company, Inc. “I think fans are going to love seeing Frank’s with Paris’ flair and tongue-in-cheek personality—an invitation to all to go bold and dial up their game day flavours. Hit us with your most out-there food pairings.”

The collaboration with Hilton’s next-gen media company, 11:11 Media, has Hilton making irresistible game day recipes, and encouraging fans to show how they heat up their favorite foods with Frank’s for a chance to win exciting prizes that include enough cash to get them Frank’s RedHot for life.** Fans can follow Frank's RedHot on Instagram as Paris Hilton changes up her catchphrase “That’s Hot” to make it “That’s RedHot” for a rousing game day experience.

“Whether you’re rooting for a team, the commercials or the halftime show—I’m here to make sure all football foods are full-flavored and totally slay,“ says Paris Hilton. “That’s why I’m collaborating with Frank’s RedHot to shake up game day spreads with unmatched flavor. The real MVP is the host… now that’s RedHot.”

Hilton will challenge fans to put Frank’s RedHot on their favourite foods for a chance to win—leading up to the Big Game, from Feb. 3 through Feb. 9. In honor of the 59th Big Game, 59 lucky winners will receive $1,000 USD in cash, enough to get Frank’s RedHot for life. Five additional winners will score the cash prize plus an ultra-exclusive, custom crystal-bedazzled bottle of Frank’s RedHot, designed in collaboration with Hilton. To enter for a chance to win, fans can share videos or photos of foods they’re heating up with Frank’s RedHot for the Big Game by tagging @FranksRedHot and including #FranksSweepstakes. ​​​​Entries can also be submitted here. Limit one entry per person.

Hilton is no stranger to the kitchen as she previously hosted the lighthearted show “Cooking With Paris,” where she brought her fun, over-the-top style to every dish. With this collaboration, Hilton flexes her foodie sensibilities to show fans how to create iconic Frank’s RedHot recipes like Buffalo Chicken Dip and Buffalo Chicken Wings.

For information about the partnership and sweepstakes, and to find more game day recipes, visit FranksRedHot.com/ca. Follow @FranksRedHot and @ParisHilton on social media for all the hot sauce action leading up to and during the game.

Media Note: Download high-resolution images here. Media assets may be credited to Frank's RedHot.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2024 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2023 through all retail channels. Hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment made from chiles and excludes chili paste, chili oil and dried chili powder/flakes.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to legal U.S. residents of 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+ (19+ in AL/NE, 21+ in MS) and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) at/over the age of majority. Void where prohibited by law and outside the US/Canada. Starts 02/03/25 at 8:00 a.m. ET; ends 02/10/25 at 7:59 a.m. ET. To enter through Instagram, log into your Instagram account, make sure your account is set to “public,” and create your own post on Instagram by taking and posting a photo or video (60 seconds or less) of you putting Frank’s RedHot on the food you love, then include the hashtag #FranksSweepstakes in your caption and tag @FranksRedHot in your post. Or, to enter through the website for free, go to www.franksredhot.com/thatsredhotCA and fill out/submit entry form with all requested information. Total ARV of 64 prizes: $65,250.00 USD. Sponsor may issue prizes in CAD, at its discretion. Limit 1 entry per person. Full rules: https://www.franksredhot.com/thatsredhotCA. Sponsor: McCormick & Company, Incorporated, 24 Schilling Rd Suite 1, Hunt Valley, MD 21301. Sweepstakes not sponsored or administered by Meta Platforms, Inc.

###



About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank’s RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavour and heat to your favourite foods. Frank’s Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.



Frank’s is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.



About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

Media Contacts

Cierra Colón

McCormick & Company

Cierra_Colon@mccormick.com

Amanda Swinhoe

North Strategic

Amanda.Swinhoe@northstrategic.com

Attachment