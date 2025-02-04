Cayosoft Closes Breakthrough Year with Triple-Digit Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc. , a leader in hybrid Microsoft Active Directory (AD) and Entra ID management and security, today announced extensive company and technology milestones driven by its focus on customer needs and product innovation. Increasingly recognized as the technology driver in AD and Entra ID management and security, Cayosoft has experienced triple-digit growth since its Series A investment in 2024, with 314% quarter over quarter growth in Q4. In 2024, Cayosoft also obtained a patent for its flagship recovery product, expanded its channel and marketing teams with three senior leadership hires, and joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Used by 90% of large organizations worldwide, Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID are the gateways to core IT systems and resources, serving as the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and access. Cayosoft offers the industry’s only unified solution for management, monitoring, and recovery that supports all on-premises and cloud Microsoft environments, including Active Directory, Entra ID, hybrid infrastructure, Office 365, and Intune.

“This year we’ve experienced extraordinary growth from both a customer and partner standpoint, with many large companies across sectors migrating to Cayosoft from competitive solutions due to their product failure, lack of functionality, limited scalability, and high costs,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO, Cayosoft. “This is a clear testament to the power of our unified, hybrid platform, instant Active Directory recovery capabilities, and laser focus on customer satisfaction. We expect to see this trend accelerate as we continue to outpace outdated technology alternatives in 2025.”

Product Validation Across the Market

Cayosoft experienced multiple points of industry validation of its more effective approach to securely managing Microsoft environments in 2024. In September, Cayosoft was awarded a patent for its industry-first instant Global Forest Recovery technology built into Cayosoft Guardian. The company also joined MISA, with Cayosoft Guardian now available on Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. Cayosoft further expanded its accolades by winning the 2024 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award for Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery.

A Year of Revenue Growth and Customer Expansion

Escalating ransomware concerns and increasing demand for rapid disaster recovery across Microsoft environments drove significant interest in Cayosoft solutions throughout 2024. Centana Growth Partners' $22.5M minority investment in March 2024 is helping to drive Cayosoft’s global expansion and growth, including to accelerate its expansion in Microsoft identity management, resiliency, and security. The company experienced 99% customer satisfaction and 98% customer retention in the past year. New deployments span technology, healthcare, government, financial, manufacturing, retail and insurance industries across three continents, including one of the biggest retail chains in Australia and another leading German pharmaceutical company.

Channel-First Approach

2024 also saw the launch of Cayosoft’s ADvantage Partner Program . Core to Cayosoft’s commitment to a partner-first go-to-market strategy, the program delivers partners unprecedented guaranteed financial benefits and profitability that surpass industry standards by over threefold.

Senior Leadership Expansion

In the past year, Cayosoft expanded its senior leadership team to support far-reaching channel plans and marketing initiatives:

Eric Thacker , Senior Vice President, Marketing, brings over 20 years of marketing expertise to Cayosoft. His past experience includes notable companies such as Splunk, EMC, Intel, Armor Defense, and Riverbed Technology.

, Senior Vice President, Marketing, brings over 20 years of marketing expertise to Cayosoft. His past experience includes notable companies such as Splunk, EMC, Intel, Armor Defense, and Riverbed Technology. Denise Anderson , Vice President, North American Channels, brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, partner management, channel development, training and operations to the Cayosoft channel team, with past roles at Lightstream, Optiv, Inc. and FishNet Security.

, Vice President, North American Channels, brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, partner management, channel development, training and operations to the Cayosoft channel team, with past roles at Lightstream, Optiv, Inc. and FishNet Security. Jackie Kruger , Senior Director, Global Alliances, joined the Cayosoft team with 20 years of experience in strategic relationship development and partner management. Past roles include AttackIQ, Exabeam, ProtectWise, Zscaler and Fortinet.



2025 and Beyond

Amid significant momentum in market share and industry recognition, Cayosoft will expand its solutions portfolio in 2025 to include support for new platforms, new solution delivery methods, and entirely new approaches to user experience. The company will continue to prioritize meeting customer needs and maintaining unparalleled customer satisfaction rates with enhanced customer feedback processes, continued expansion of the Cayosoft Enterprise Suite, and innovative pricing options.

“Practically every organization uses Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID. With cyber attacks on core IT systems rising across every sector, innovative and effective approaches to protect the most universal ‘keys to the kingdom’ have never been more urgent,” said Dmitry Sotnikov, Chief Product Officer, Cayosoft. “With our instant recovery technology and unified approach, Cayosoft is meeting this growing need in a way no other vendor can.”

To learn more about Cayosoft, visit cayosoft.com .

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, hybrid AD, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Office 365, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Lastly, recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant forest recovery and delivering AD forest recovery in minutes vs. multiple hours, days, even weeks with traditional methods.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com and be sure to follow @cayosoft on LinkedIn , X/Twitter , and Facebook .