Cequence Security Triples ARR in MEA, Achieves Record Customer Wins & Strengthens Leadership Ahead of LEAP 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, a pioneer in API security and bot management, today announced significant momentum in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, driven by rapid customer adoption, strategic partnerships and a strengthened leadership team. This expansion further solidifies Cequence’s position as the go-to API security and bot management provider in the region, addressing the growing demand for advanced threat protection and digital risk mitigation.

“APIs are the backbone of modern digital transformation, but they are also the most exploited attack surface,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence Security. “We are not just expanding—we are transforming how businesses defend their digital assets. As the only solution that provides data sovereignty in the region, we empower enterprises with AI-driven security tailored to their unique regulatory and threat landscapes. By combining innovative threat intelligence with proactive defense, we enable organizations to anticipate and mitigate attacks before they impact operations.”

Cequence’s expansion in MEA has been marked by:

New customer acquisitions across financial services, telecommunications, oil and gas, and technology, securing organizations such as: A top Islamic bank in the UAE One of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa A major telecom provider in Turkey A digital transformation leader in the energy sector

A 193% increase in ARR in the MEA region year-over-year.

A 68% increase in partner deal registrations, demonstrating strong market demand for Cequence's Unified API Protection (UAP) platform.

An 83% increase in reseller partnerships, spanning KSA, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Egypt.

The planned signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at LEAP 2025 with a strategic GTM partner, underscoring Cequence's commitment to regional cybersecurity initiatives.

Hiring for multiple positions across various departments in the region, reinforcing Cequence's investment in local talent and its commitment to long-term growth in MEA.

Strategic Leadership Appointment

To drive Cequence’s expansion in MEA, the company has appointed Mohammad Ismail as its new Head of Go-to-Market (GTM) & Sales for EMEA, strategically based in Dubai to accelerate regional growth and customer success. With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise IT across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Ismail brings a proven track record of driving business growth and forging strategic alliances.

“My focus at Cequence is to strengthen our presence in the EMEA region by deepening relationships with customers and partners,” said Mohammad Ismail, Head of GTM & Sales for EMEA. “With the increasing adoption of the growing reliance on APIs to power digital services, organizations need robust API security and bot management solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand our footprint, provide strategic guidance, and help customers stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

Customer Success and Industry Validation

Cequence’s platform has helped organizations across MEA overcome critical API security and bot management challenges. Customers have leveraged Cequence to:

Secure APIs during open banking transitions, ensuring compliance and real-time protection for sensitive financial data.

Enhance API governance and security testing, integrating seamlessly with CI/CD pipelines to enforce OWASP Top 10 protections.

Detect and stop sophisticated API attacks with AI-driven threat detection and real-time behavioral analysis, mitigating risks from shadow APIs and automated threats.

Improve visibility and response times with comprehensive API activity monitoring, automated security enforcement, and automated enforcement with no human intervention.

Meet stringent data sovereignty requirements, ensuring security policies remain within customer-controlled environments.



These capabilities combined with Cequence’s unified approach, continue to drive strong adoption among MEA enterprises seeking to protect their digital environments.

Investor Confidence and Market Leadership

Cequence’s expansion in MEA has garnered continued support from investors, including Prosperity7 Ventures and Sanabil Investments.

“The Middle East presents a unique and fast-growing opportunity for cybersecurity innovation, and Cequence is leading the charge with its best-in-class API security solutions,” said Abhishek Shukla, managing director and head of North America at Prosperity7 Ventures. “With an experienced leadership team, strong regional partnerships, and a relentless focus on innovation, Cequence is well-positioned to drive continued success in the MEA market.”

Commitment to Innovation

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Cequence has introduced new capabilities tailored to the MEA market, including:

Expanded cloud and on-premises deployment options, ensuring compliance with regional data sovereignty requirements.

Enhanced partner enablement programs, equipping resellers and service providers with advanced API security expertise.

“With API threats growing more sophisticated, we remain focused on delivering cutting-edge security solutions that empower organizations to stay ahead of attackers,” added Talwalkar. “Our investment in MEA reflects our dedication to supporting businesses with the tools they need to protect their digital assets and maintain trust with their customers.”

Meet Us at LEAP 2025

Cequence will be at Stand H1.D30 during LEAP 2025. Stop by to meet our team and learn more about how our industry-leading API security and bot management solutions can help protect your digital ecosystem.

Join Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence, as he discusses the evolving API security and bot management landscape. His session will cover emerging threats, regional trends and strategies for mitigating cyber risks.

When: 7:30 PM - 7:50 PM

Where: Stand H1.D30

About Cequence Security

