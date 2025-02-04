Former Prosecutor Nick Johnson to Join Oberheiden P.C.

Dallas, TX, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberheiden P.C. announces that former prosecutor Nick Johnson will join the firm in 2025.



Mr. Johnson spent more than 10 years in the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office before leaving the public sector for private practice. During his tenure as a prosecutor, he built an extensive track record leading high-profile investigations and prosecutions, including his office’s handling of the largest financial fraud scheme in California history. Mr. Johnson handled cases involving charges ranging from gang-related violence to political corruption as well, coordinating with federal agencies, handing civil enforcement actions, and taking more than 45 cases to trial.



“An Attorney Who Has Proven His Ability to Effectively Handle Extremely High-Stakes Matters”

At Oberheiden P.C., Mr. Johnson will represent clients in complex civil litigation, government investigations, and criminal cases. He will join several other former state and federal prosecutors at the firm who rely on their experience representing the government to provide strategic advice and representation to the firm’s clients.



“I am thrilled to welcome Nick Johnson to our firm,” says founding attorney Nick Oberheiden, PhD. “He has proven his ability to effectively handle extremely high-stakes matters, and I am confident that his skills will prove invaluable to many of our clients.”



Mr. Johnson also clerked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego while in law school, and he attended law school after working in political communications for several years. His experience in this field includes working as a campaign staffer on multiple U.S. Senate and House of Representatives races and serving on the communications team of the California Chamber of Commerce.

Comprised of former high-level government officials and Justice Department prosecutors, Oberheiden P.C. represents businesses, professionals, and organizations in complex and sensitive investigations as well as in litigation matters involving federal laws and regulations.



