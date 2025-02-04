United Kingdom Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts (2023-2028) Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, and Philip Morris International

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's cigarettes category accounted for a value share of 2.1% and 12.3%, respectively, in the global and Western European markets in 2023.
Per capita expenditure of cigarettes stood at $251.2 in 2023 in the UK, which was higher than the global level ($110), but lower compared to the regional level ($322.6). Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category, with a volume share of 67.9% in 2023. Smoking prevalence in the UK stands at 11.7% in 2023, with 12.9% of men and 10.5% of women classified as smokers. Imperial Brands was the most preferred cigarette company in the UK in 2023.
Scope
- Per capita expenditure of cigarettes was higher in the UK than the global level but lower than the regional levels in 2023
- Poland was the major importer of cigarettes to the UK
- The UK exports the majority of its cigarettes to Japan
- Convenience Stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category in the UK
- Imperial Brands was the leading company in the cigarettes category
Reasons to Buy
- Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and identify where to compete.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Context
- Value growth analysis by region
- PCC and PCE of the UK compared to global and Western Europe markets
- Market Size and Structure
- Market size analysis
- Market size analysis - category: cigarettes
- Segment analysis : cigarettes
- Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes
- Production and Trade
- Production - cigarettes
- Imports - cigarettes
- Exports - cigarettes
- Taxation and Pricing
- Taxation - cigarettes
- Retail prices - cigarettes (GBP)
- Retail Distribution
- Channel share analysis - cigarettes
- Manufacturers and Brands
- Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes
- Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes
- Smoking Population
- Smoking population, by gender
- Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
- Operating Constraints
- Prospects and Forecasts
- Cigarettes growth analysis
- Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP growth and inflation
- Population growth
- Labor market trend
- Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends
- UK risk index (GCRI) 2024
- UK risk analysis - compared to global and Western Europe markets
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Imperial Brands
- Japan Tobacco
- British American Tobacco
- Philip Morris International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiuw3m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.