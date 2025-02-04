United Kingdom Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts (2023-2028) Report 2025, Competitive Analysis of Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, and Philip Morris International

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK's cigarettes category accounted for a value share of 2.1% and 12.3%, respectively, in the global and Western European markets in 2023.

Per capita expenditure of cigarettes stood at $251.2 in 2023 in the UK, which was higher than the global level ($110), but lower compared to the regional level ($322.6). Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category, with a volume share of 67.9% in 2023. Smoking prevalence in the UK stands at 11.7% in 2023, with 12.9% of men and 10.5% of women classified as smokers. Imperial Brands was the most preferred cigarette company in the UK in 2023.



Scope

Per capita expenditure of cigarettes was higher in the UK than the global level but lower than the regional levels in 2023

Poland was the major importer of cigarettes to the UK

The UK exports the majority of its cigarettes to Japan

Convenience Stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category in the UK

Imperial Brands was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Reasons to Buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers. Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and identify where to compete.

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Context

Value growth analysis by region

PCC and PCE of the UK compared to global and Western Europe markets

Market Size and Structure

Market size analysis

Market size analysis - category: cigarettes

Segment analysis : cigarettes

Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Production and Trade

Production - cigarettes

Imports - cigarettes

Exports - cigarettes

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation - cigarettes

Retail prices - cigarettes (GBP)

Retail Distribution

Channel share analysis - cigarettes

Manufacturers and Brands

Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes

Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes

Smoking Population

Smoking population, by gender

Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Operating Constraints

Prospects and Forecasts

Cigarettes growth analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP growth and inflation

Population growth

Labor market trend

Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends

UK risk index (GCRI) 2024

UK risk analysis - compared to global and Western Europe markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Featured

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

British American Tobacco

Philip Morris International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiuw3m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.