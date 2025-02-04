The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2025: Impact of Emerging Technologies, Industry and Regulatory Trends, and Macroeconomic Factors for the Next 12 Months

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report examines the business environment, challenges and trends that are going to impact the biopharmaceutical industry in 2025. The report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry trends, regulatory trends, and macroeconomic factors that are going to impact and dominate the industry throughout the next 12 months.

A range of macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, along with the rise of emerging technologies, such as AI and automation, are shaping the current business landscape. While adoption of technologies can offer potential solutions to operational and efficiency challenges, businesses still face issues such as supply-demand imbalance, market volatility, and geopolitical tensions.

Although the pharmaceutical industry is often considered as recession-resistant, it is not immune to future challenges. Factors such as constraints on drug pricing and reimbursement (P&R), the evolving regulatory landscape, uncertainties surrounding new legislations such as the BIOSECURE Act, and pressures to innovate and to address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues will continue to pose challenges for the pharmaceutical sector in the coming years.



Key findings include:

The biopharmaceutical industry is optimistic about its growth prospects in 2025, but the levels of optimism are lower than six months ago.

A total of 50% of survey respondents shared optimistic or very optimistic sentiment on biotech funding recovery in 2024, down by 6% from the data obtained six months ago.

Anti-obesity medications, immuno-oncology (IO) drug development, and increasing costs of clinical trials will be among the most impactful industry trends for the next 12 months.

Anti-obesity medications were identified as the emerging pharmaceutical industry trend to have the greatest impact for 2025.

From macro and regulatory trends, lifecycle management (LCM) of blockbuster drugs and patent expiration of biologics are expected to have the greatest positive impact on the pharmaceutical industry.

Drug pricing and reimbursement constraints and geopolitical conflicts will be the main hindrances for the biopharmaceutical sector growth.

Pharmaceutical industry professionals are rather concerned about the US presidential transition amid policy uncertainty.

Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to dominate as transformational forces in the healthcare sector in the next 12 months.

AI is poised to become a key driver in developing new treatments at a faster pace and with increased cost-effectiveness.

Vanzacaftor calcium + deutivacaftor + tezacaftor for cystic fibrosis is expected to have the highest commercial success among the 2025 launches.

Oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular are the dominant areas for clinical trials to be initiated in 2025.

Oncology will dominate the therapy landscape in 2025, but dermatology will display the highest growth.

