Fatboy Bean Bag Chairs: The Ultimate Blend of Comfort, Style, and Durability

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatboy, the global icon in casual furniture, offers a premium collection of bean bag chairs designed for both indoor and outdoor relaxation. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Fatboy's bean bags and ottomans are filled and manufactured in Canada, ensuring a product that meets the highest standards of comfort and durability for Canadian homes and lifestyles.

A Collection for Every Space

Whether you're looking to create a cozy indoor lounge or a stylish outdoor retreat, Fatboy has a bean bag chair for every setting. From the classic Original bean bag to the compact Junior, the versatile Slim, and the durable outdoor-friendly Buggle-Up, Fatboy’s collection offers a variety of shapes, sizes, and textures to suit any space.

Premium Fabrics for Maximum Comfort

Fatboy’s bean bag chairs are available in an exclusive selection of high-quality fabrics, each crafted for specific needs:

Nylon – A durable and stainproof option, perfect for vibrant and easy-to-maintain indoor seating.

– A durable and stainproof option, perfect for vibrant and easy-to-maintain indoor seating. Stonewashed Cotton – A soft, natural fabric with a vintage-inspired look, offering timeless comfort and a relaxed aesthetic.

– A soft, natural fabric with a vintage-inspired look, offering timeless comfort and a relaxed aesthetic. Olefin – A UV-resistant, water-repellent material ideal for outdoor use, built to withstand the elements.

– A UV-resistant, water-repellent material ideal for outdoor use, built to withstand the elements. Velvet – Luxuriously soft and made from recycled polyester, adding a touch of elegance to any interior.

– Luxuriously soft and made from recycled polyester, adding a touch of elegance to any interior. Teddy & Sherpa – Ultra-plush fabrics designed for cozy indoor lounging with a warm, inviting feel.

– Ultra-plush fabrics designed for cozy indoor lounging with a warm, inviting feel. Corduroy – A stylish, textured option that adds depth and sophistication to any space.

– A stylish, textured option that adds depth and sophistication to any space. Mingle – A durable woven bouclé fabric with a 100,000 Martindale rating, providing both beauty and longevity.

– A durable woven bouclé fabric with a 100,000 Martindale rating, providing both beauty and longevity. Polyester – A versatile, strong fabric that is easy to clean and perfect for both indoor and outdoor relaxation.

Proudly Made for Canada

Fatboy is a Dutch design brand known for its bold and innovative approach to casual furniture. While its roots are in the Netherlands, Fatboy's bean bag chairs and ottomans are filled and manufactured in Canada for the Canadian market, ensuring quality craftsmanship, shorter lead times, and a commitment to local production. With a focus on sustainable materials and innovative designs, Fatboy continues to redefine casual seating with products that are as stylish as they are functional.

Experience the Fatboy Difference

From living rooms to patios, Fatboy’s products elevate comfort and design in any space. Discover the full collection and find your perfect bean bag chair match today.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a global leader in modern casual furniture, known for its bold designs, high-quality materials, and innovative approach to comfort. Since launching the Original bean bag, Fatboy has expanded its product range to include furniture, lighting, and accessories that redefine contemporary living.