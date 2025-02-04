Incannex Healthcare Appoints Alison Wimms, Ph.D. to Newly Formed IHL-42X Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Clinical Advisory Board

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL), (Incannex), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the way in developing combination medicines today announced the appointment of Alison Wimms, Ph.D. as an advisor to its newly formed IHL-42X Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Clinical Advisory Board where she will represent ResMed.

Dr. Wimms brings two decades of sleep medicine industry and research expertise to her advisory role at Incannex. Dr. Wimms holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Medicine, and Master of Medicine (Sleep Medicine) and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Sydney.

“Incannex’s newly formed clinical advisory board and the appointment of Dr. Wimms underscore our continued dedication to innovation in the field of OSA and transforming patient treatment outcomes,” said Joel Latham, Incannex's President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wimm’s expertise to our IHL-42X clinical advisory board. This marks an exciting step in fostering collaboration as we advance our global Phase 2/3 ‘RePOSA’ clinical study in OSA.”

“I am excited to join Incannex’s OSA Clinical Advisory Board. I look forward to advising on IHL-42X late-stage clinical development,” said Dr. Alison Wimms.

About IHL-42X

IHL-42X, an oral fixed-dose combination of acetazolamide and dronabinol, is currently in Phase 2/3 clinical studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Designed to act synergistically, IHL-42X targets two different physiological pathways associated with the intermittent hypoxia (IH) and hypercapnia that characterize OSA. In a prior Australian Phase 2 clinical trial, IHL-42X was shown to reduce the Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI) in all dosage strengths, with the lowest dose reducing AHI by an average of 51 percent relative to baseline. RePOSA, a global Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway, evaluating IHL-42X in individuals with OSA who are either non-compliant, intolerant, or naïve to positive airway pressure devices, including CPAP, with the Phase 2 portion conducted in the United States. The expanded Phase 3 portion will also include sites in the United Kingdom and European Union. A top-line readout from the U.S. Phase 2 portion is anticipated in the first half of 2025.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

About Incannex Healthcare Inc.

Incannex is leading the way in developing combination medicines that target the underlying biological pathways associated with chronic conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder. The company is advancing novel oral fix-dosed treatments and therapeutic regimens based on evidence-based innovation. Incannex's lead Phase 2/3 and Phase 2 clinical programs include IHL-42X, an oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide, designed to act synergistically in the treatment of OSA for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-675A, an oral fixed-dose combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate, acting synergistically to alleviate inflammation, and PSX-001, an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment in combination with psychotherapy, for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex's programs target disorders that have limited, inadequate, or no approved pharmaceutical treatment options.

