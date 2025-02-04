Global $758.3 Bn Womenswear Market Forecast to 2028 with Focus on Shein, Zara, Mango, Victoria's Secret and Alo Yoga

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Womenswear Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global womenswear market through to 2028. It provides some analysis of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and product categories. It also provide the competitive landscape withing the global womenswear market, with top brands' market shares and key brand profiles.



The global womenswear market grew by 4.2% to $758.3 billion in 2023, despite inflation prompting consumers to cut back on non-essential spending. The category outpaced menswear and childrenswear, as women remained more willing to invest in changing fashion trends. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest region in the womenswear market out to 2028, with its share growing by 1.6 percentage points to 39.1%, with a robust five-year CAGR of 3.4%. Shein continues to dominate the womenswear market, with a forecast market share of 2.2% in 2024, as it kept outperforming thanks to its immense product offering and value prices.



Scope

Growth in the womenswear market was subdued in 2024 due to economic struggles in major markets.

Despite softening inflation, women have spent cautiously in 2024, leading to more muted growth.

The mass market will be increasingly squeezed as polarization occurs with consumers trading up for better value for money or down for affordability.

Online penetration will continue to grow out to 2028, thanks to the channel's superior range and convenience.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Womenswear Market Drivers

Global Womenswear Market Inhibitors

Key Trends in the Global Womenswear Market

Key Trend: New disruptors change the fast fashion landscape

Key Trend: Sustained demand for athleisure to support sportswear outperformance

Key Trend: Brands must improve fit and sizing to better serve female shoppers

Strategies for Success in the Global Womenswear Market

The Global Womenswear Market: Global Market Size to 2028

Global Womenswear Market, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Womenswear Market Value, 2018-2028

Global Womenswear Market by Product Segment, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Womenswear Market by Price Positioning, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Global Clothing Market by Subsector, 2018, 2023 & 2028

The Global Womenswear Market: Channel Performance to 2028

Global Womenswear Online Market, 2018-2028

Global Womenswear Market by Channel Growth, 2018-2028

Global Womenswear Market by Channel Share, 2018, 2023 & 2028

The Global Womenswear Market: Regional Performance to 2028

Global Womenswear Market by Region, 2018, 2023 & 2028

Top 10 Womenswear Markets by Value, 2018, 2023, 2024 & 2028

Top 10 Womenswear Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028

Consumer Insights

Who Shops Womenswear & What They Purchase

Purchase Drivers

Purchase Inspirations

Fashion Preferences & Attitudes

Sustainability & Ethical Concerns

Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Brand Profiles

Top 10 Womenswear Brands: Market Shares 2022-2024

Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brands in Focus: Shein

Brands in Focus: Zara

Brands in Focus: Mango

Brands in Focus: Victoria's Secret and Alo Yoga

Brands to Watch

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Shein

Zara

H&M

UNIQLO

Lululemon

Victoria's Secret

Primark

Old Navy

Adidas

Nike

Mango

Alo Yoga

Subdued

Odd Muse

Nadine Merabi

Anine Bing

Abercrombie

Bershka

Universal Standard

Good American

Tala

Vuori

Adanola

Cider

Temu

White Fox

