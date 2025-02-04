Global $758.3 Bn Womenswear Market Forecast to 2028 with Focus on Shein, Zara, Mango, Victoria's Secret and Alo Yoga

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Womenswear Market to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global womenswear market through to 2028. It provides some analysis of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and product categories. It also provide the competitive landscape withing the global womenswear market, with top brands' market shares and key brand profiles.
The global womenswear market grew by 4.2% to $758.3 billion in 2023, despite inflation prompting consumers to cut back on non-essential spending. The category outpaced menswear and childrenswear, as women remained more willing to invest in changing fashion trends. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest region in the womenswear market out to 2028, with its share growing by 1.6 percentage points to 39.1%, with a robust five-year CAGR of 3.4%. Shein continues to dominate the womenswear market, with a forecast market share of 2.2% in 2024, as it kept outperforming thanks to its immense product offering and value prices.
Scope
- Growth in the womenswear market was subdued in 2024 due to economic struggles in major markets.
- Despite softening inflation, women have spent cautiously in 2024, leading to more muted growth.
- The mass market will be increasingly squeezed as polarization occurs with consumers trading up for better value for money or down for affordability.
- Online penetration will continue to grow out to 2028, thanks to the channel's superior range and convenience.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Global Womenswear Market Drivers
- Global Womenswear Market Inhibitors
Key Trends in the Global Womenswear Market
- Key Trend: New disruptors change the fast fashion landscape
- Key Trend: Sustained demand for athleisure to support sportswear outperformance
- Key Trend: Brands must improve fit and sizing to better serve female shoppers
- Strategies for Success in the Global Womenswear Market
The Global Womenswear Market: Global Market Size to 2028
- Global Womenswear Market, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Womenswear Market Value, 2018-2028
- Global Womenswear Market by Product Segment, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Global Womenswear Market by Price Positioning, 2018, 2023 & 2028
Global Clothing Market by Subsector, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- The Global Womenswear Market: Channel Performance to 2028
- Global Womenswear Online Market, 2018-2028
- Global Womenswear Market by Channel Growth, 2018-2028
- Global Womenswear Market by Channel Share, 2018, 2023 & 2028
The Global Womenswear Market: Regional Performance to 2028
- Global Womenswear Market by Region, 2018, 2023 & 2028
- Top 10 Womenswear Markets by Value, 2018, 2023, 2024 & 2028
- Top 10 Womenswear Markets by Forecast Growth, 2023-2028
Consumer Insights
- Who Shops Womenswear & What They Purchase
- Purchase Drivers
- Purchase Inspirations
- Fashion Preferences & Attitudes
- Sustainability & Ethical Concerns
Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Brand Profiles
- Top 10 Womenswear Brands: Market Shares 2022-2024
- Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook
- Brands in Focus: Shein
- Brands in Focus: Zara
- Brands in Focus: Mango
- Brands in Focus: Victoria's Secret and Alo Yoga
- Brands to Watch
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Shein
- Zara
- H&M
- UNIQLO
- Lululemon
- Victoria's Secret
- Primark
- Old Navy
- Adidas
- Nike
- Mango
- Alo Yoga
- Subdued
- Odd Muse
- Nadine Merabi
- Anine Bing
- Abercrombie
- Bershka
- Universal Standard
- Good American
- Tala
- Vuori
- Adanola
- Cider
- Temu
- White Fox
