Type 1 Diabetes 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecasts 2023-2025 & 2033 Featuring Abbvie, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, vTv Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, and Adocia

This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the type 1 diabetes market from 2023-2033.



This report is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast (PBF) sales for type 1 diabetes, covered in the analyst's report "Type 1 Diabetes: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis", published in January 2025. In addition to PBF sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 61 geographical markets (61M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from the analyst's World Markets Healthcare and POLI Price Intelligence databases. For more information on the methodology and assumptions used in the analyst's forecast extrapolations, please refer to the Methodology and Assumptions tabs in the Excel model for this report.



Scope

Overview of type 1 diabetes, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 68MM type 1 diabetes therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 68MM type 1 diabetes therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders and payers interviewed for this report

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Therapy area directors

2.5.3 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

Companies Featured

Abbvie

Allergan

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

vTv Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Adocia

