Turkiye Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts Report 2025 Featuring Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, and Landewyck Group

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkish cigarettes category accounted for a value share of 0.8% and 14.3%, respectively, in the global and Eastern Europe markets in 2023. Per capita expenditure of cigarettes stood at $78.9 in 2023 in Turkiye, which was lower than the global level ($110.0) and regional level ($187.1).



Scope

Per capita expenditure of cigarettes was lower in Turkiye than the global and regional levels in 2023

Serbia was the leading exporter of cigarettes to Turkiye

Iraq was the largest importer of cigarettes from Turkiye

Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category

Philip Morris International Inc was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Key Topics Covered:

Report scope

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Context

Value growth analysis by region

PCC and PCE of Turkiye compared to global and Eastern Europe markets

Market Size and Structure

Market size analysis

Market size analysis - category: cigarettes

Segment analysis : cigarettes

Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Production and Trade

Production - cigarettes

Imports - cigarettes

Exports - cigarettes

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation - cigarettes

Retail prices - cigarettes

Retail Distribution

Channel share analysis - cigarettes

Manufacturers and Brands

Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes

Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes

Smoking Population

Smoking population, by gender

Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Operating Constraints

Prospects and Forecasts

Cigarettes growth analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP growth and inflation

Population growth

Labor market trend

Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends

Turkiye risk index (GCRI) 2024

Turkiye risk analysis - compared to global and Eastern Europe markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Philip Morris International Inc

Imperial Brands Plc

Japan Tobacco Inc

British American Tobacco Plc

Landewyck Group

