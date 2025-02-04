Turkiye Cigarettes Market Assessment and Forecasts Report 2025 Featuring Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, and Landewyck Group

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Turkish cigarettes category accounted for a value share of 0.8% and 14.3%, respectively, in the global and Eastern Europe markets in 2023. Per capita expenditure of cigarettes stood at $78.9 in 2023 in Turkiye, which was lower than the global level ($110.0) and regional level ($187.1).
Scope
- Per capita expenditure of cigarettes was lower in Turkiye than the global and regional levels in 2023
- Serbia was the leading exporter of cigarettes to Turkiye
- Iraq was the largest importer of cigarettes from Turkiye
- Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category
- Philip Morris International Inc was the leading company in the cigarettes category
Reasons to Buy
- Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.
- Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.
- This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes - prime intelligence for marketers.
- Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and identify where to compete.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Context
- Value growth analysis by region
- PCC and PCE of Turkiye compared to global and Eastern Europe markets
- Market Size and Structure
- Market size analysis
- Market size analysis - category: cigarettes
- Segment analysis : cigarettes
- Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes
- Production and Trade
- Production - cigarettes
- Imports - cigarettes
- Exports - cigarettes
- Taxation and Pricing
- Taxation - cigarettes
- Retail prices - cigarettes
- Retail Distribution
- Channel share analysis - cigarettes
- Manufacturers and Brands
- Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes
- Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes
- Smoking Population
- Smoking population, by gender
- Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
- Operating Constraints
- Prospects and Forecasts
- Cigarettes growth analysis
- Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP growth and inflation
- Population growth
- Labor market trend
- Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends
- Turkiye risk index (GCRI) 2024
- Turkiye risk analysis - compared to global and Eastern Europe markets
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Philip Morris International Inc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco Inc
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Landewyck Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4doeov
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.