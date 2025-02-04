Electric Tractor Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 9.2 Bn By 2034, At 29.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Electric Tractor Market size is expected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2025 and is further anticipated to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2034 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 29.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Electric tractors are agricultural vehicles that use electricity rather than traditional diesel engines, utilizing batteries to store energy that powers their motor. Electric tractors focus on making farming more sustainable by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

Further, these noiseless electric models produce less vibration, removes harmful diesel fumes, improve farmers' working conditions and overall health, and require lower maintenance costs over time as they have fewer moving parts that need servicing, saving farmers money in maintenance fees long term.

The US Overview

The Electric Tractor Market in the US is projected to reach USD 0.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 27.4% over its forecast period.

The US electric tractor market shows strong growth potential, driven by government incentives for sustainable farming, stricter emissions regulations, and advances in battery technology. Farmers are adopting eco-friendly solutions to minimize costs and environmental impact. However, challenges like high initial costs and limited rural charging infrastructure must be addressed to fully unlock the market's potential.

Important Insights

The Electric Tractor Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.0 billion , at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecasted period of 2026 to 2034.

size is expected to grow by , at a CAGR of during the forecasted period of 2026 to 2034. The battery-electric segment is anticipated to get the majority share of the Electric Tractor Market in 2025.

The Agriculture & forestry segment as a function is expected to be leading the market in 2025.

The electric sprayers segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2025 in the Electric Tractor Market.

Europe is expected to hold a 46.8% share of revenue in the Global Electric Tractor Market in 2025.

Global Electric Tractor Market: Trends

Increased Adoption of Precision Farming : Electric tractors are being incorporated with precision farming technologies for more efficient & sustainable operations.

: Electric tractors are being incorporated with precision farming technologies for more efficient & sustainable operations. Battery Innovation : Current developments in battery efficiency, energy storage, and faster charging are improving electric tractor performance.

: Current developments in battery efficiency, energy storage, and faster charging are improving electric tractor performance. Collaborations and Partnerships : Manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships with tech companies to improve electric tractor capabilities, such as automation and AI.

: Manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships with tech companies to improve electric tractor capabilities, such as automation and AI. Global Expansion: The market is experiencing increased interest and investments from both regional and global players, expanding electric tractor availability worldwide.

Electric Tractor Market: Competitive Landscape

The electric tractor market is highly competitive, with manufacturers introducing innovative technologies to meet growing demand. Focus areas include better battery performance, longer operational hours, faster charging, automation, and precision farming integration. Companies are exploring affordable production to enhance affordability, while regional players cater to local needs and global firms invest in R&D, fostering rapid innovation and global market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include DEERE & COMPANY, CNH INDUSTRIAL, AGCO CORP, AGRO TRACTORS, SONALIKA, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

DEERE & COMPANY

CNH INDUSTRIAL

AGCO CORP

AGRO TRACTORS

SONALIKA

KUBOTA CORP

SOLECTRAC

YANMAR HOLDINGS

VST TRACTORS

ZTRACTOR

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Electric Tractor Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2025) USD 0.9 Bn Forecast Value (2034) USD 9.2 Bn CAGR (2025-2034) 29.3% The US Market Size (2025) USD 0.2 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Europe Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 46.8% Historical Data 2019 – 2024 Forecast Data 2026 - 2034 Base Year 2024 Estimate Year 2025 Segments Covered By Propulsion, By Battery Chemistry, By Battery Capacity, By Power Output, By Function, By Equipment Type Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Electric sprayers and weeders will significantly boost the electric tractor market's growth in 2025. Electric sprayers provide eco-friendly, precise fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide applications, aligning with the growing demand for precision farming.

Similarly, electric weeders provide quiet, emission-free operation and precise weed management at lower operating costs in comparison to gas-powered models. These innovations enhance the appeal of electric tractors, promoting cleaner, more sustainable agricultural practices and driving their adoption across modern farming operations.





Electric Tractor Market Segmentation

By Propulsion

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

Hydrogen

By Battery Chemistry

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC)

Others

By Battery Capacity

Less than 50 KWH

51 to 100 KWH

More than 100 KWH

By Power Output

Less than 50 HP

51 to 100 HP

More than 100 HP

By Function

Agriculture & Forestry

Utility

Industrial

By Equipment Type

Electric Sprayers

Electric Weeders

Global Electric Tractor Market: Driver

Eco-Friendly Farming : The growth in demand for sustainable, zero-emission farming equipment due to stricter environmental regulations & carbon neutrality goals.

: The growth in demand for sustainable, zero-emission farming equipment due to stricter environmental regulations & carbon neutrality goals. Advancements in Technology : Innovations in battery technology, automation, and precision farming integration improves performance & efficiency.

: Innovations in battery technology, automation, and precision farming integration improves performance & efficiency. Government Incentives : Subsidies, tax benefits, and financial assistance promote the adoption of electric tractors.

: Subsidies, tax benefits, and financial assistance promote the adoption of electric tractors. Cost Efficiency: Lower operating costs & reduced dependency on fossil fuels attract farmers seeking economic and sustainable solutions.

Global Electric Tractor Market: Restraints

High Initial Costs : Electric tractors have a large upfront cost in comparison to traditional diesel models, limiting adoption.

: Electric tractors have a large upfront cost in comparison to traditional diesel models, limiting adoption. Limited Charging Infrastructure : Inadequate charging stations, mainly in rural areas, impact widespread use.

: Inadequate charging stations, mainly in rural areas, impact widespread use. Battery Life and Performance : Current battery limitations, like range and charging time, may restrict operational efficiency.

: Current battery limitations, like range and charging time, may restrict operational efficiency. Market Awareness: Lack of awareness and understanding among farmers about the benefits & capabilities of electric tractors.

Global Electric Tractor Market: Opportunities

Technological Advancements : Constant innovation in battery technology, automation, and AI can improve electric tractor performance and appeal.

: Constant innovation in battery technology, automation, and AI can improve electric tractor performance and appeal. Government Policies : The growing subsidies & financial incentives for eco-friendly farming equipment provide growth opportunities.

: The growing subsidies & financial incentives for eco-friendly farming equipment provide growth opportunities. Precision Farming : Integration of electric tractors with precision farming technologies can optimize operations, driving market expansion.

: Integration of electric tractors with precision farming technologies can optimize operations, driving market expansion. Rising Environmental Awareness: The growth of consumer and industry focus on sustainability creates demand for zero-emission farming solutions.

Regional Analysis

Europe is anticipated to dominate the electric tractor market in 2025, with a 46.8% revenue share, driven by strict environmental regulations, subsidies, and incentives promoting zero-emission farming equipment. The region’s advanced infrastructure, adoption of precision farming, and farmers’ focus on minimizing costs and meeting emission standards further boost growth.

Further, Asia Pacific is expected to significant expansion, led by India and China’s large agricultural sectors, government subsidies, and focus on sustainable farming practices, emphasizing lower costs and reduced emissions from diesel alternatives.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Electric Tractor Market

January 2025: AutoNxt unveiled India’s first electric tractor called AutoNxt’s electric tractor, which will bring about a revolution in agriculture & various industrial sectors.

AutoNxt unveiled India’s first electric tractor called AutoNxt’s electric tractor, which will bring about a revolution in agriculture & various industrial sectors. January 2025: John Deere launched many new autonomous machines during CES 2025 to help customers in agriculture, construction, and commercial landscaping. Building on Deere’s autonomous technology first revealed at CES 2022, its second-generation autonomy kit integrates advanced computer vision, AI, and cameras to help the machines navigate their environments.

John Deere launched many new autonomous machines during CES 2025 to help customers in agriculture, construction, and commercial landscaping. Building on Deere’s autonomous technology first revealed at CES 2022, its second-generation autonomy kit integrates advanced computer vision, AI, and cameras to help the machines navigate their environments. December 2024: Monarch Tractor launched Monarch Tractor Europe, N.V., which follows the ongoing strategic growth journey, which is a logical next step with planned local manufacturing, an R&D hub, a digital center of excellence, and its EU headquarters in Flanders, Belgium

Monarch Tractor launched Monarch Tractor Europe, N.V., which follows the ongoing strategic growth journey, which is a logical next step with planned local manufacturing, an R&D hub, a digital center of excellence, and its EU headquarters in Flanders, Belgium November 2024: Volkswagen Group Africa (VWA) launched operations of a modern farming pilot project in Gashora, Rwanda, that would see the rollout of specially developed VW-badged electric tractors for use by farmers in the area.

