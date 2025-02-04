Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) Global Clinical Trials Review 2024: Overview of Trial Numbers and Average Enrollment in Top Countries - Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End Point Status

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis). Report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.
Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.
The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
- The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
- The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
- The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- Report provides latest news for the past three months
Reasons to Buy
- Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment
- Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost
- Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities
- Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market
- Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials
- Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level
Latest Clinical Trials News on Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis)
- Dec 18, 2024: Sanofi and Teva's duvakitug meets primary endpoints in Phase IIb trial
- Dec 13, 2024: Takeda Provides an Update on Alofisel (Darvadstrocel)
- Dec 11, 2024: Nature Biotechnology | Generative Chemistry Enables Insilico to Develop Gut-Restricted PHD Inhibitors for Intestinal Barrier Repair & Immunomodulation
- Dec 02, 2024: Spyre Therapeutics begins dosing subjects in Phase I trials of anti-TL1A antibodies
- Nov 22, 2024: J&J eyes FDA approval for injection-based Tremfya in ulcerative colitis
- Nov 21, 2024: Palisade to Present Preclinical Results for PALI-2108 Demonstrating Engagement of Key Fibrotic Pathways of Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
- Oct 28, 2024: Tremfya Is the First and Only Il-23 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Robust Results with a Fully Regimen in Both Induction and Maintenance in Crohn's Disease
- Oct 28, 2024: Lilly's Mirikizumab Is First and Only IL23p19 Antagonist for Both Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease
- Oct 15, 2024: Celltrion Presents 2-year Post-hoc Analysis Findings for CT-P13 Sc Highlighting Dose Escalation as an Option for Managing Loss of Response in IBD
- Oct 14, 2024: Lilly Reports One-Year Histologic Outcomes in Phase 3 Study of Mirikizumab Compared to Ustekinumab for Crohn's Disease
- Oct 14, 2024: Redx Presents Preclinical Data on RXC008, a Potential First-in-Class Therapy to Treat Fibrostenotic Crohn's Disease, at the UEG Week
- Oct 10, 2024: Tremfya (Guselkumab) Demonstrates Impressive Results Across Biologic-Naive and Biologic-Refractory Patients in Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
- Oct 03, 2024: Abivax Announces First Patient Enrolled in ENHANCE-CD, the Phase 2b Trial of Obefazimod in Crohn's Disease
Key Topics Covered:
Report Guidance
- The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage
- Clinical Trials by Region
- Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
- Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
- Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) to Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) to Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by Phase
- In Progress Trials by Phase
- Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by End Point Status
- Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
- Prominent Sponsors
- Top Companies Participating in Crohn's Disease (Regional Enteritis) Therapeutics Clinical Trials
- Prominent Drugs
Competitive Landscape
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- AbbVie Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer Inc
- UCB SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Merck & Co Inc
- C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG
- The Alimentiv Health Trust
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxmm4q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.