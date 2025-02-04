European Retail Review Q4 2024: Impact of the Economy on Consumers' Purchases and Updates on Retailers' Corporate Filings and Strategy News

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q4 2024.



Scope

European retail sales are projected to grow moderately over the next five years, with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The health & beauty and food & grocery sectors are expected to be primary growth drivers in Europe, with CAGRs of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively, driven by increased consumer spending on wellness and essential goods amid rising living costs.

Online penetration in Europe to grow from 12.7% in 2023 to 12.9% in 2024, driven by consumers' increasing preference for the cost-effectiveness and wide variety of products available online.

In 2024, Hungary is forecast to experience the sharpest decline in inflation among European countries, with a drop of 13.3ppts to 3.8%.

The proportion of European consumers who are extremely concerned about their personal financial situation was at its highest level in Q3 2024.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them

Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns

Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level

Key Topics Covered:

European Retail Market

Macroeconomic Environment

Trading Updates

Our Views On The News

Retailer News

Consumer Survey

Contacts

Companies Featured

Primark

B&M

JD Sports

Kingfisher

PVH

Pepco

Kering

ASOS

Frasers Group

SPAR

Aldi

Amazon

TK Maxx

Ahold Delhaize

H&M Group

Monki

Decathlon

Gruppo Selex

Watches of Switzerland

IKEA

Tesco

Swarovski

Casino Group

