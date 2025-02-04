European Retail Review Q4 2024: Impact of the Economy on Consumers' Purchases and Updates on Retailers' Corporate Filings and Strategy News

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q4 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q4 2024.
Scope
- European retail sales are projected to grow moderately over the next five years, with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028.
- The health & beauty and food & grocery sectors are expected to be primary growth drivers in Europe, with CAGRs of 4.1% and 3.5%, respectively, driven by increased consumer spending on wellness and essential goods amid rising living costs.
- Online penetration in Europe to grow from 12.7% in 2023 to 12.9% in 2024, driven by consumers' increasing preference for the cost-effectiveness and wide variety of products available online.
- In 2024, Hungary is forecast to experience the sharpest decline in inflation among European countries, with a drop of 13.3ppts to 3.8%.
- The proportion of European consumers who are extremely concerned about their personal financial situation was at its highest level in Q3 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
- European Retail Market
- Macroeconomic Environment
- Trading Updates
- Our Views On The News
- Retailer News
- Consumer Survey
Companies Featured
- Primark
- B&M
- JD Sports
- Kingfisher
- PVH
- Pepco
- Kering
- ASOS
- Frasers Group
- SPAR
- Aldi
- Amazon
- TK Maxx
- Ahold Delhaize
- H&M Group
- Monki
- Decathlon
- Gruppo Selex
- Watches of Switzerland
- IKEA
- Tesco
- Swarovski
- Casino Group
