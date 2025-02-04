The US Tires Recycling Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 3.7 Bn By 2034, At 6.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The U.S. Tire Recycling Market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 3.7 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

Tire recycling involves processing used tires into valuable raw materials, such as crumb rubber, steel, and textile fibers, which can be used in products like asphalt, playground surfaces, and new tires.

The market is witnessing significant investments in advanced tire recycling technology, which improves the efficiency of the process, reduces waste, and enhances resource recovery. Companies like Gradeall are leading the way in providing innovative solutions to address the challenges of tire waste management.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/us-tires-recycling-market/request-sample/

Important Insights

Market Growth: The U.S. tire recycling market is expected to grow by USD 1.4 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2026 to 2034.

The U.S. tire recycling market is expected to grow by USD 1.4 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2026 to 2034. Type Analysis: The service segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share by the end of 2025.

The service segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share by the end of 2025. Process Analysis: Mechanical shredding is forecasted to capture the largest market share in terms of the process by 2025.

Mechanical shredding is forecasted to capture the largest market share in terms of the process by 2025. Product Analysis: Rubber is anticipated to lead the market, securing the highest revenue share by the end of 2025.

Rubber is anticipated to lead the market, securing the highest revenue share by the end of 2025. End-Use Analysis: The automotive sector is expected to dominate the market, holding a significant share in 2025.

The US Tires Recycling Market: Trends

Tire-Derived Fuel (TDF) Adoption: The growing use of TDF in cement and power generation industries helps lower emissions and energy costs, aligning with sustainability goals.

The growing use of TDF in cement and power generation industries helps lower emissions and energy costs, aligning with sustainability goals. Increased Recycled Material Usage: Rising integration of recycled tire materials in various industries highlights the demand for eco-friendly solutions and innovation in tire recycling applications.

The US Tires Recycling Market: Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders and Innovation: Companies like Liberty Tire Recycling and Lakin Tire dominate the U.S. market through strong collection networks and advanced recycling technologies, driving market growth.

Companies like Liberty Tire Recycling and Lakin Tire dominate the U.S. market through strong collection networks and advanced recycling technologies, driving market growth. Regulatory Support and Technological Advancements: Government mandates and technological innovations in pyrolysis and rubber reclaiming fuel competition and opportunities for new entrants with sustainable solutions.

Some of the prominent market players:

Liberty Tire Recycling

Lehigh Technologies, Inc.

Entech Inc.

Emanuel Tire, LLC

BDS Tire Recycling

CRM

Lakin Tire

Genan

Front Range Tire Recycle, Inc.

Tire Disposal & Recycling, Inc.

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/us-tires-recycling-market/download-reports-excerpt/

The US Tires Recycling Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2025) USD 2.1 Bn Forecast Value (2034) USD 3.7 Bn CAGR (2025-2034) 6.3% Historical Data 2019 – 2024 Forecast Data 2026 - 2034 Base Year 2024 Estimate Year 2025 Segments Covered By Type, By Process, By Product, By End Use Regional Coverage The US

Segment Analysis

The automotive sector is expected to lead the U.S. tire recycling market, holding the largest revenue share, driven by the widespread use of recycled tire materials in applications that enhance vehicle performance.

These materials are used in components like noise-reducing parts, gaskets, seals, underbody protection, and sealants. Recycled tire material contributes to reducing engine noise, improving fuel efficiency, and boosting safety features, all of which are crucial aspects in automotive manufacturing.

The US Tires Recycling Market Segmentation

By Type

Services

Material

By Process

Mechanical Shredding

Ambient Grinding

Pyrolysis

Devulcanization

Others Process

By Product

Rubber

Tire Driven Fuel

Tire Driven Aggregate

Carbon Black

Steel wire

Others

By End Use

Automotive

Manufacturing

Rubber & Plastics

Other End-Use Industries

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/us-tires-recycling-market/

US Tires Recycling Market: Driver

Energy Efficiency Focus: Tire recycling processes, such as shredding and pyrolysis, reduce energy consumption compared to traditional manufacturing, supporting sustainability and lowering carbon footprints.

Tire recycling processes, such as shredding and pyrolysis, reduce energy consumption compared to traditional manufacturing, supporting sustainability and lowering carbon footprints. Demand for Sustainable Solutions: Recycled tire products, like rubberized asphalt and playground surfaces, contribute to circular economies and meet regulatory mandates for eco-friendly waste disposal, increasing consumer preference for sustainable products.

US Tires Recycling Market: Restraints

Quality Variability: Contaminants in tires compromise the quality of recycled rubber, limiting its use to low-value applications and reducing its overall market potential.

Contaminants in tires compromise the quality of recycled rubber, limiting its use to low-value applications and reducing its overall market potential. High Recycling Costs: The expensive processes required to clean and sort contaminated tires increase recycling costs, making virgin alternatives more attractive in some industries.

US Tires Recycling Market: Opportunities

Advanced Pyrolysis: Emerging pyrolysis technologies offer the potential to convert tires into high-value products like fuel, carbon black, and gases, supporting the circular economy and reducing landfill dependence.

Emerging pyrolysis technologies offer the potential to convert tires into high-value products like fuel, carbon black, and gases, supporting the circular economy and reducing landfill dependence. Chemical Recycling: Chemical processes that extract raw materials from used tires for manufacturing new products present a sustainable and profitable growth opportunity in the recycling sector.

Browse More Related Reports

Automotive Chip Market is projected to reach USD 59.3 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.1% from there until 2033 to reach a value of USD 153.0 billion.

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market was estimated at USD 3,372.0 million in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 6,063.1 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0 %.

Automotive Parts Packaging Market was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 14.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Digital Railways Market is expected to reach a value of USD 69.8 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 165.4 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Electrified Roads Market is expected to reach a value of USD 98.8 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 236.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

CNG Powertrain Market is expected to reach a value of USD 102.2 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 455.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.0%.

Automotive Wrap Films Market is expected to show a valuation of USD 7.4 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 23.2% for the forecast period (2023-2032).

Fire Truck Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 8.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Wood Adhesives Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5,887.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the forecast period (2023-2032).

Recent Developments in the US Tires Recycling Market

December 2024: Trek Bicycle and Liberty Tire Recycling introduced a new bicycle tire recycling initiative across all Trek-owned stores in North America. The program offers cyclists a convenient and environmentally responsible option to recycle their old bicycle tires for free.

Trek Bicycle and Liberty Tire Recycling introduced a new bicycle tire recycling initiative across all Trek-owned stores in North America. The program offers cyclists a convenient and environmentally responsible option to recycle their old bicycle tires for free. October 2024: the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) released its 16th report on managing end-of-life tires, highlighting substantial progress in tire recycling. The report reveals that 79% of discarded tires are now used in various end-use markets, reflecting a 10.5% increase in overall utilization. This makes end-of-life tires one of the most recycled and repurposed consumer goods, surpassing materials like metal, glass, aluminum, plastic, and paper.

the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) released its 16th report on managing end-of-life tires, highlighting substantial progress in tire recycling. The report reveals that 79% of discarded tires are now used in various end-use markets, reflecting a 10.5% increase in overall utilization. This makes end-of-life tires one of the most recycled and repurposed consumer goods, surpassing materials like metal, glass, aluminum, plastic, and paper. January 2024: Liberty Tire Recycling announced its acquisition of "Empire Tire of Edgewater" in Orlando, Florida, and "McGee Tire" in Apopka, Florida. These two well-established companies in central Florida, known for scrap tire collection, grading, and hauling, will help strengthen Liberty’s presence in the region and expand its footprint in the growing central Florida market. Liberty plans to use its expertise in tire collection, processing, and recycling to build on the successes of Empire and McGee.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/us-tires-recycling-market/request-sample/

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.