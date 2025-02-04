Industrial Fasteners Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 172.0 Bn By 2034, At 5.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

The Industrial Fasteners Market size is expected to reach USD 109.3 billion by 2025 and is further anticipated to reach USD 172.0 billion by 2034 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Industrial fasteners are hardware devices that include bolts, screws, nuts, washers, and rivets used to join or secure two or more objects together. Fasteners are critical in numerous industries, like construction, automotive, aerospace electronics, and machinery manufacturing.

They provide strong connections that withstand forces like vibrations or environmental stresses without failing, as it requires materials like steel, brass, aluminum, or specialty alloys with specific strength requirements, corrosion resistance, or heat resistance properties.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-fasteners-market/request-sample/





The US Overview

The Industrial Fasteners Market in the US is projected to reach USD 26.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% over its forecast period.

The industrial fasteners market in the US is growing due to demand in automotive, aerospace, and infrastructure projects, like roads and bridges. Electric vehicle adoption and advanced manufacturing drive opportunities for innovative, lightweight fasteners. However, challenges like raw material cost fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and competition from low-cost producers could hinder domestic growth potential.

Important Insights

The Industrial Fasteners Market size is expected to grow by USD 57.6 billion , at a CAGR of 5% during the forecasted period of 2026 to 2034.

size is expected to grow by , at a CAGR of during the forecasted period of 2026 to 2034. The metal segment is anticipated to get the majority share of the Industrial Fasteners Market in 2025.

The automotive sector in terms of application is expected to be leading the market in 2025

The externally threaded segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2025 in the Industrial Fasteners Market.

APAC is expected to hold a 45.5% share of revenue in the Global Industrial Fasteners Market in 2025.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market: Trends

Lightweight Fasteners : The increase in demand for lightweight, high-strength fasteners in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

: The increase in demand for lightweight, high-strength fasteners in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Corrosion-Resistant Materials : The growth in the use of stainless steel, titanium, and coated fasteners for durability in harsh environments.

: The growth in the use of stainless steel, titanium, and coated fasteners for durability in harsh environments. Customization and Precision : The increase in focus on customized fastener designs to meet specific industrial requirements.

: The increase in focus on customized fastener designs to meet specific industrial requirements. Digital Supply Chain Management: Adoption of smart inventory systems and IoT for better distribution and supply chain efficiency.

Industrial Fasteners Market: Competitive Landscape

The industrial fasteners market is highly competitive, with manufacturers and suppliers globally serving industries like automotive, aerospace, and construction. Companies focus on innovative products, like lightweight, corrosion-resistant fasteners, while improving distribution and supply chain efficiency. Customized solutions tailored to customer needs further intensify competition regionally and globally.

Some of the key players in the market include MW INDUSTRIES, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS, SLIDEMATIC, HILTI CORP, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

MW INDUSTRIES

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS

SLIDEMATIC

HILTI CORP

ARCONIC FASTENING SYSTEMS AND RINGS

SESCO INDUSTRIES

DOKKA FASTENERS

EASTWOOD MANUFACTURING

ATF

MANUFACTURING ASSOCIATES

OTHER KEY PLAYERS

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-fasteners-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Industrial Fasteners Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2025) USD 109.3 Bn Forecast Value (2034) USD 172.0 Bn CAGR (2025-2034) 5.2% The US Market Size (2025) USD 26.5 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 45.5% Historical Data 2019 – 2024 Forecast Data 2026 - 2034 Base Year 2024 Estimate Year 2025 Segments Covered By Raw Material, By Product, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

Externally threaded fasteners, led by bolts and screws, are anticipated to lead the industrial fastener market in 2025, driven by their versatility and numerous applications. Non-threaded fasteners, vital in construction for projects like subflooring and roofing, are expected to achieve the second-largest revenue share.

Also, aerospace-grade fasteners will see rapid growth due to their stringent quality standards for high-stress environments. Internally threaded fasteners, primarily made of stainless steel, continue to gain traction, fueled by innovations enhancing impact and vibration resistance.





Industrial Fasteners Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Metal

Plastic

By Product

Externally Threaded

Non-threaded Threaded

Internally Threaded

Aerospace Grade

By Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Home Appliances

Motor & Pumps

Furniture

Plumbing Products

Lawn & Garden

Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/industrial-fasteners-market/

Global Industrial Fasteners Market: Driver

Infrastructure Development : Expanding construction activities, like roads, bridges, and rail networks, drive the need for fasteners in emerging and developed economies.

: Expanding construction activities, like roads, bridges, and rail networks, drive the need for fasteners in emerging and developed economies. Automotive and Aerospace Growth : The increase in production of vehicles and aircraft focusing on lightweight and durable fasteners boosts market expansion.

: The increase in production of vehicles and aircraft focusing on lightweight and durable fasteners boosts market expansion. Electric Vehicles and Advanced Manufacturing : Large EV adoption and advanced technologies create opportunities for innovative, high-performance fasteners.

: Large EV adoption and advanced technologies create opportunities for innovative, high-performance fasteners. Cost-Effective Manufacturing: Growing economies provide lower production costs, abundant raw materials, and expanding manufacturing bases, fueling market growth.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market: Restraints

Raw Material Cost Fluctuations : Volatility in the prices of steel, aluminum, and other raw materials impacts production costs & profit margins.

: Volatility in the prices of steel, aluminum, and other raw materials impacts production costs & profit margins. Supply Chain Disruptions : Global supply chain issues, like delays and rising transportation costs, hinder market growth.

: Global supply chain issues, like delays and rising transportation costs, hinder market growth. Competition from Low-Cost Producers : Domestic manufacturers experience challenges from low-cost international competitors, limiting growth potential.

: Domestic manufacturers experience challenges from low-cost international competitors, limiting growth potential. Shift to Adhesive Bonding Solutions: The growing use of adhesives and welding in industries like automotive reduces reliance on traditional fasteners.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market: Opportunities

Electric Vehicle Growth : Increasing EV production creates demand for lightweight, durable, and innovative fasteners.

: Increasing EV production creates demand for lightweight, durable, and innovative fasteners. Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The adoption of 3D printing and automation allows the development of customized, high-performance fasteners.

Technologies: The adoption of 3D printing and automation allows the development of customized, high-performance fasteners. Sustainable Materials : The rising interest in eco-friendly and recyclable materials opens avenues for sustainable fastener solutions.

: The rising interest in eco-friendly and recyclable materials opens avenues for sustainable fastener solutions. Infrastructure Investments: Global infrastructure projects, mainly in emerging economies, drive demand for construction-grade fasteners.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific industrial fasteners market is set to dominate, capturing 45.5% of revenue by 2025, driven by rapid economic growth and infrastructure development in emerging economies like India, Vietnam, and Thailand. Expanding manufacturing bases, abundant raw materials, and lower production costs further boost production and consumption.

Further, North America benefits from major manufacturers, effective distribution, and growing plastic fastener demand in construction. Also, Europe’s thriving automotive sector drives demand for innovative, lightweight fasteners, with major manufacturers investing heavily, supporting robust global market growth.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Browse More Related Reports

Thermal Interface Materials market is anticipated to value USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 13.4 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2025 to 2034.

2 Ethoxyethanol Market is predicted to be valued at USD 1,589.8 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 2,644.6 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2026 to 2034.

Ceramic Flap Disc Market is projected to reach USD 296.7 million in 2025 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% from there until 2034 to reach a value of USD 428.0 million.

Modified Alkyd Resin Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 4.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Bioresorbable Medical Material Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 445.3 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,139.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 698.4 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,310.1 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 11.9 billion in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 30.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Barium Nitrate Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,442.6 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 4,135.6 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Hexane Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,523.2 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 1,061.8 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Recycled Terephthalic Acid Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2,094.1 million in 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 3,131.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Recent Developments in the Industrial Fasteners Market

January 2025: Anchor Bolt & Supply unveiled its partnership with Birmingham Fastener, to combine the strengths of both companies to give customers in West Texas better quality, service, and inventory.

Anchor Bolt & Supply unveiled its partnership with Birmingham Fastener, to combine the strengths of both companies to give customers in West Texas better quality, service, and inventory. December 2024: Sterling Tools Limited (STL) announced a strategic partnership with China’s Meishuo Electric, focusing on bringing advanced power transmission solutions to the Indian market, improving the efficiency and reliability of the country's power infrastructure.

Sterling Tools Limited (STL) announced a strategic partnership with China’s Meishuo Electric, focusing on bringing advanced power transmission solutions to the Indian market, improving the efficiency and reliability of the country's power infrastructure. August 2024: Montage Partners invested in Military Fasteners, as Military Fasteners play a critical role in the aerospace and defense supply chain given the vitality of reducing fleet downtime during maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.

Montage Partners invested in Military Fasteners, as Military Fasteners play a critical role in the aerospace and defense supply chain given the vitality of reducing fleet downtime during maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations. July 2024: Lamons acquired Auge Industrial Fasteners, as it creates a major milestone in its commitment to further strengthen and vertically integrate its operations and supply chain capabilities.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-fasteners-market/request-sample/

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.