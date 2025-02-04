INFI Raises $12 Million to Revolutionize Self-Service Technology

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFI USA, a pioneering AI-driven self-service software platform, today announced $12 million in Series A funding to accelerate technological innovation, expand its team, and broaden market reach. The round was led by MK Capital.

"Our Series A funding marks a pivotal moment for INFI USA," said Lucas Liu, CEO of INFI USA. "This investment will propel our mission to transform traditional business interactions through cutting-edge self-service technology that empowers businesses and delights consumers."

INFI USA's innovative platform leverages AI to create seamless, intuitive self-service experiences across kiosks, tablets, and smartphones. By automating operations and enhancing consumer interactions, the company is redefining service models for retail businesses of all sizes—from local cafes to national restaurant chains.

The past year has been transformative for INFI USA, with revenue growing and partnerships expanding to include prominent brands such as:

Cilantro Taco Grill

PJ's Coffee

Qargo Coffee

Randy's Donuts

Wafels and Dinges



These partnerships now span all 50 states, demonstrating the platform's versatility and appeal across diverse markets.

With this new funding, INFI USA plans to deepen integrations with industry-leading technology partners, including Stripe, Revel, NCR, Lightspeed, Square, Toast and Oracle.

"This investment enables us to help INFI push the boundaries of what’s possible in self-service technology,” said Mark Koulogeorge, Managing Partner at MK Capital. “With our deep expertise in scaling software companies, we are committed to providing strategic guidance and operational support to help INFI anticipate and meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.”

The funds will be primarily allocated to - accelerating research and development, recruiting top-tier talent, expanding market presence, and enhancing technological capabilities.

About INFI USA INFI USA is a tech company specializing in self-service solutions that transform consumer interactions and business operations. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with user-centric design, INFI USA helps businesses create more efficient, engaging, and personalized service experiences.

About MK Capital MK Capital is an early and growth-stage venture capital firm with more than $500 million in assets under management. MK invests in disruptive business-to-business software and technology companies. The MK partners average over twenty years of venture capital experience and have built dozens of leading companies in their chosen markets. As a member of the MK Capital portfolio, companies gain access to experienced partners with deep operating experience, not just a line of capital. MK collaborates on strategy, operations, and technology as active board members, leveraging deep insights to drive growth and scale.