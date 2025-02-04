Liberty Star Chief Geologist Jim Bryce & Director Gerardo King Interviewed by Steve Darling of Proactive Investors Limited

TUCSON, AZ, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ( “Liberty Star” or the “Company” ) ( OTCMarkets: LBSR ) updates its wholly owned Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC) within its Hay Mountain Project (HMP) in southeast Arizona. The projects may possess commercially important metals associated with porphyry copper-gold-moly geologic structures, well represented in the area from central Arizona to northern Mexico. The Company is pleased to announce that its Chief Geologist Jim Bryce and Board Director Gerardo King were interviewed by award-winning broadcaster Steve Darling from Proactive Investors Limited.

The interview with Liberty Star’s Chief Geologist covers the last few months of channel sampling results at the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project including:

More bonanza grades for gold near-surface.

An expansion of the high-grade zone by 100’.

Darling introduces the Company’s newest Director, Gerardo King, who reviews Liberty Star’s financial strategy for 2025:

Securing a joint venture partner for RRC to advance work at Hay Mountain.

Discussion with industry operators and strategic investors looking for shorter term and longer financial relationships.

What new mining strategic thinking will look like in the future with Liberty Star out front with its two superior properties.



View the interview beginning Tuesday February 4, 2025 @Proactive/Liberty Star Minerals

