Electric Vehicles Industry Outlook, Trends, and Key Country Analysis Report 2024: China to Continue to Dominate, Tesla Continues to be the Top Manufacturer

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles Market Report, Update 2024 - Global Market Outlook, Trends, and Key Country Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global electric vehicles market. The report provides data and analysis on electric vehicle production and technology; sales volume, market size, policy, charging points, charging infrastructure, and market drivers and challenges for eleven key countries; The United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom.



The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the analyst's team of industry experts.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 EV Infrastructure as a Bottleneck

1.2 China to continue to dominate the EV market

1.3 Tesla continues to be the top manufacturer of EVs



2 Introduction

2.1 Electric Vehicles, Technology Definition

2.2 Electric Vehicles, Technology Overview

2.3 Electric Vehicle Components

2.4 Electric Vehicles, Value Chain



3 Electric Vehicles Market, Global

3.1 Electric Vehicles, Global, Overview

3.2 Electric Vehicles, Global, Snapshot

Electric Vehicles, Global, Incentives, Key Countries

3.3 Electric Vehicles, Global, Annual Sales, 2019-35

Electric Vehicles, Global, Annual Sales by region

3.4 Electric Vehicles, Global, Market Size, 2019-35

Electric Vehicles, Global, Market Size by region

3.5 Electric Vehicles, Global, Segmentation by body type

3.6 Electric Vehicles, Global, Segmentation by category

3.7 Electric Vehicles, Global, Segmentation by source

3.8 Electric Vehicles, Global, Market share

3.9 Electric Vehicles, Global, Cost and Pricing Analysis

3.10 Electric Vehicles, Batteries, Global, Overview



4 Electric Vehicles, Global, Competitive Environment

4.1 Major participants in the EV value chain

4.2 Electric Vehicles, Global, Company Profiles

Tesla Inc. (Tesla)

BYD Company Ltd. (BYD)

SAIC Group (SAIC Motor)

Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen AG)

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Geely Group)

The Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai Group)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group)

Stellantis N.V.

Chery Automobile Co Ltd (Chery)

Changan Automobile Company Limited

4.3 Electric Vehicles Market, Global, Major Deals and Key Milestones

Major Deals

Major Milestones

4.4 Electric Vehicles Market, Global, Trends

Market Trends

Macroeconomic Trends

Regulatory trends

4.5 Electric Vehicles Market, Global, Market Forces Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Challenges

Competitive Analysis

Tesla inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

SAIC Motor

Volkswagen Group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

Ltd.

The Hyundai Motor Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

Ltd.

Stellantis N.V

Chery Automobile Co Ltd.

Changan Automobile Company

