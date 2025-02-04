Air Force to stay ahead of the storm with MyRadar’s AI-driven weather forecast data

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase I contract in the amount of $74,449 focused on Short-Term Synthetic Weather Data for Enhanced Tactical Decision Making to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and on Jan. 10, MyRadar started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“In high-stakes military and aviation operations, real-time weather intelligence can mean the difference between mission success and failure. We're developing a total weather solution providing both nowcasting and forecasting solutions for mission planning at various lead times — from missions requiring decisions within the next few hours to planning maneuvers in the next one to two days,” said David Ryglicki, MyRadar’s principal scientist and director of meteorological research. “Equipped with timely and accurate solutions at the edge, our nation’s warfighters experience minimal interruption of tasks and missions — and can make faster, smarter decisions in the field.”

About MyRadar

With more than 50 million downloads across iOS, Android and Windows platforms, MyRadar develops science and technology applications to provide unparalleled access to weather and environmental data. By providing severe weather alerts for tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards and road weather conditions, MyRadar facilitates informed decision-making in a rapidly changing climate. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, MyRadar ensures individuals and organizations stay informed and prepared. For further information, visit myradar.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.