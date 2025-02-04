Oil & Gas Industry Future Technology Research Report 2024: Addressing Critical Challenges in Sustainability, Operational Efficiency, and Resource Optimization

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Oil & Gas Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil & gas sector is undergoing rapid technological advancements, addressing critical challenges in sustainability, operational efficiency, and resource optimization. The report offers an in-depth exploration of these technological developments.
The report highlights high-impact innovations identified using the analyst's proprietary Technology Foresights tool, such as carbon capture MOFs, downhole tools, oil well surveillance, and green hydrogen synthesis. Each innovation is analyzed in depth, covering drivers, challenges, and practical applications that are reshaping the sector.
The report provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on innovations, and positioning themselves at the forefront of the sector's transformation.
Scope
- Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories
- Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the oil & gas sector
- High-impact innovations are ranked in the oil & gas sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details
- Innovations deep-dive, which is distributed into upstream, midstream, and downstream, gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovations
Reasons to Buy
- The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow.
- These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.
- The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
2. Sector Innovation Radar: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the oil & gas sector
3. High-impact Innovations: Ranked high-impact innovations in the oil & gas sector that include supplementary patent details
4. Innovations Deep-dive (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream): Overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz
Competitive Landscape
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc
- Anellotech Inc
- Asahi Kasei Corp
- Baker Hughes Co
- BASF SE
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology
- Beijing University of Science and Technology
- Carbfix Iceland ohf
- Caterpillar Inc
- Central South University
- China Energy Investment Corp Ltd
- China National Petroleum Corp
- China Petrochemical Corp
- China University of Petroleum
- Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Chongqing University
- Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications
- CNOOC Research Institute
- CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering Co Ltd
- Columbia University
- Cummins Inc
- Dalian University of Technology
- De Nora Permelec Ltd
- DG Fuels LLC
- Downing Wellhead Equipment LLC
- Enerkem Inc
- Engie SA
- Exxon Mobil Corp
- FirstElement Fuel Inc
- Forvia SE
- Gas Technology Institute
- Genifuel Corporation
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Gevo Inc
- Guangdong Ocean University
- Haldor Topsoe Holding A/S
- Halliburton Co
- Harbin Institute of Technology Ltd
- Henan Polytechnic University
- Heraeus Holding GmbH
- Hexagon Composites ASA
- Hohai University
- Honda Motor Co Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc
- Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute
- Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital
- Hymeth Aps
- Hyundai Motor Co
- IFP Energies nouvelles
- Indiana University
- Instituto Mexicano del Petroleo
- InvenTyS Thermal Technologies
- Inc.
- Iowa State University
- Japan Blue Energy Co Ltd
- Jiangnan University
- Jilin University
- King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
- Korea Institute of Energy Research
- Korea Institute of machinery & materials
- Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology
- Licella Pty Ltd
- Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc
- Linde plc
- Marathon Petroleum Corp
- Mississippi State University
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc
- Nanjing Tech University
- Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
- National Institute of Clean-and-Low-Carbon Energy
- National Taiwan University
- Nel ASA
- Neste Corp
- NGK Insulators Ltd
- Northeast Petroleum University
- Norwegian University of Science and Technology
- Osaka Gas Co Ltd
- Petroliam Nasional Bhd
- Phillips 66
- Poet LLC
- Polytechnic University of Valencia
- Quantum Fuel Systems LLC
- Reach Production Solutions
- Research Institute of Nanjing Chemical Industrial Corporation
- RTX Corp
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co
- Schlumberger Ltd
- Shell plc
- Sichuan University
- Siemens AG
- Skyre Inc
- Southeast University
- Southwest Petroleum University
- Steelhead Composites LLC
- Suzhou University of Science and Technology
- Syracuse University
- The University of British Columbia
- The Weir Group Plc
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- TotalEnergies SE
- Toyota Motor Corp
- Tsinghua University
- Universal Hydrogen Co
- University of Alabama
- University of California
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Ontario Institute of Technology
- University of Tokyo
- University Of Wyoming Research Corporation
- University System of Georgia
- Velocys Plc
- Waseda University
- William Marsh Rice University
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Wormser Energy Solutions Inc
- Wuhan University
- Xi'an Jiaotong University
- Xi'An Research Institute of China Coal Technology & Engineering Group Corp
- Xyleco Inc
- Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co Ltd
- Yokohama National University
- Yonsei University
- Zhejiang University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95pkdg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.