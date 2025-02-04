Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) Initiatives Raise Awareness of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Low Vision

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, proudly joins the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) to support Access in Sight! AMD Advocacy and Action Week, a crucial initiative that takes place during the last week of February as part of Low Vision Awareness Month. This advocacy week serves as a rallying call to policymakers and the public, shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals with vision loss due to macular degeneration.

"Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a significant public health issue that demands increased attention, with one in three Americans over the age of 75 at risk," says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI. "TLI remains committed to promoting early detection and effective management strategies to improve outcomes for those affected by this condition."

Collaboration between TLI and AMDF underscores a shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by AMD. Together, TLI and AMDF are dedicated to advancing awareness, research and support, forging a path towards a future where the impact of macular degeneration is minimized, and the gift of sight is preserved.

"Access in Sight! AMD Advocacy and Action Week underscores our collective responsibility to advocate for policies and resources that enhance the quality of life for those living with AMD," says Matthew Levine, director of grants, advocacy and partnerships, AMDF. "Our relationship with TLI amplifies our efforts to expand education, strengthen patient resources and raise awareness for the millions of people impacted by AMD."

In recognition of Low Vision Awareness Month in February, TLI encourages the public to explore the valuable resources offered by AMDF through its Access in Sight initiative, which complements this month-long observance aimed at educating individuals about AMD and empowering them with strategies for early detection and management.

TLI continues to champion innovation in healthcare and vision sciences, with a commitment to driving transformative change in macular degeneration care.

Murphy adds, "By supporting both AMD and Low Vision Awareness Month and Access in Sight! AMD Advocacy and Action Week, TLI aims to accelerate research, expand access to critical resources and empower individuals to take control of their vision health with confidence while emphasizing the continued need for advancements in care and treatment."

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn .