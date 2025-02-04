Boann Distillery Releases Its First Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys in the U.S.

COUNTY MEATH, Ireland, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned Boann Distillery proudly announces the release of its first Single Pot Still Irish Whiskeys in the U.S. Starting in January 2025, the three core expressions – Marsala, Madeira, and Pedro Ximénez – will be available in select states, including CA, FL, IN, MN, NE, ND, NY, SD, TX, and WI, and online at boanndistillery.ie/shop . These releases join Boann’s celebrated portfolio of spirits, including Silks Irish Dry Gin and The Whistler Irish Whiskey. Each whiskey (47% ABV | SRP $69/700 ml) is crafted with award-winning Single Pot Still spirit and aged in carefully selected casks to deliver unique and distinct flavor profiles.

The new expressions honor the 160-year tradition of Single Pot Still whiskey distillation in the heart of Ireland’s Boyne Valley. Boann’s Managing Director and Founder, Pat Cooney, shared the vision behind the release: “This is the beginning of a journey to bring Irish whiskey back to its rightful place as a global leader. Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey is uniquely Irish, and we’re reviving the heritage of Ireland’s lost distilleries while uniting traditional methods with modern innovation.”

The three expressions are presented in bespoke bottles designed to reflect the essence of grain, water, and wood. Each bottle features a textured surface that evokes images of barley blowing in the wind, the bark of oak trees, or the flames used to char the casks.

Key highlights of the new expressions include:

Marsala Cask Finish

Initially matured for three years in heavily charred ex-bourbon barrels sourced from Brown-Forman distilleries in Kentucky, followed by finishing in French oak Superiore and Fine Marsala casks from Cantine deVinci in Sicily.

Flavor profile: Rich and viscous, with sweet marmalade, peppermint, and oak spices.

Awards: 92 points, Whisky Advocate.



Madeira Cask Finish

After initial aging in charred ex-bourbon barrels, this expression is finished in premium vintage Madeira casks sourced from Justino’s, a renowned Madeira house.

Flavor profile: Velvety smooth with peaches and cream, vanilla, walnuts, and a delicate minerality.

Awards: 91 points, Whisky Advocate; Gold Medal, Irish Whiskey Awards.



Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish

Matured for 3.5 years in Oloroso Sherry hogsheads from Bodegas Garvey in Spain, then finished in rare vintage PX Solera Chestnut and Oak casks from Malaga.

Flavor profile: Sweet and savory, featuring honey syrup, dark chocolate, crispy bacon, and white pepper.

Awards: 93 points, Whisky Advocate.



“This has always been our dream—to distill our own Irish whiskey in the heart of the Boyne Valley,” Cooney said. “These whiskeys carry the character and provenance of the land, writing a new chapter in the story of Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey.”

About Boann Distillery:

Boann Distillery is a family owned, state-of-the-art distillery located on the edge of the historic town of Drogheda, County Meath, in the heart of the Boyne Valley of Ireland. Boann Distillery produces a range of triple-distilled Irish Single Malt and Irish Single Pot Still whiskey from three handmade bespoke copper pot stills.

Patrick and Marie Cooney started the company, and along with family members Sally-Anne, Celestine, Peter, Patrick and James, bring forty years in the Irish drinks industry to the enterprise. The Cooney family understands what it takes to create successful, premium brands. They take their name from the goddess of the River Boyne, and, from the goodness of the Boyne Valley, they take their natural ingredients.

As a sustainable distillery, Boann is an Origin Green Gold Member, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability assessment program. Boann ensures its raw ingredients are 100% natural and 100% local. Every drop of water is drawn from their Boyne Valley well. Every grain of barley is provided by native farmers. All bi-products of distillation are reused, including high-protein pot ale and spent grains for animal feed. From milling to mashing, maturing to bottling, every elegant mouthful of Boann Single Pot Still whiskey and craft gin is created within the purposeful, historic quietude of the Boann family distillery.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, and Windsor Canadian. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

