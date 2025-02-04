Benevis Highlights Emergent Oral Health Coverage Needs for Children's Dental Health Month

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis has issued a call to action to expand Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility and ensure vulnerable U.S. children continue to receive coverage for dental health needs in 2025 and beyond. As a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, Benevis is steadfast in advocating for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve.

In the U.S., 38% of children ages zero-18 have dental benefits through Medicaid or CHIP. Of that government-sponsored insurance population, the American Dental Association found that only 47% of children saw a dentist in the last 12 months. Social determinants of health (SDOH), such as socioeconomic status and race, have been recognized as major contributors to oral diseases in children. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research goes on to share that children from vulnerable populations have less access to oral health care and generally experience more dental caries. This data reveals the significant unmet oral health treatment needs for U.S. children.

"The landscape of dental insurance coverage continues to evolve for U.S. families. Nevertheless, we must remember what is at the heart of this issue - children’s health," explained Bryan Carey, CEO, Benevis. "Government leaders should prioritize oral health just as they do physical health. It’s vital to ensure equitable access to quality oral care, breaking down Medicaid and CHIP coverage barriers—especially in underserved and marginalized communities where the impact of limited oral healthcare is most profound."

Also common for children is the prevalence of dental caries, also known as cavities. Half of children (50%) aged six to nine years old have had cavities in their primary (baby) or permanent teeth; children of the same age group from low-income households are two times more likely (25%) to have untreated cavities than children from high-income households (10%); and one in 10 adolescents aged 12 to 19 years old have at least one untreated cavity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Educating families about the importance of oral hygiene is one of the most impactful ways our care teams can help prevent tooth decay,” shared Dr. Jane Whang, Regional Director of Clinical at Benevis. “For children and their families, the importance of early intervention and oral health education is critical to ensuring a lifetime of happy, healthy smiles."

For healthy teeth tips, Benevis has created the Children's Dental Health Month infographic, which can be viewed here.

For patients to confirm if they qualify for Medicaid or CHIP benefits, click here. To find a list of dental Medicaid or CHIP plans in each state, click here.

