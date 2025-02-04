Whitsons Culinary Group Acquires Glendale Dining Services

Islandia, NY, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitsons Culinary Group®, a recognized industry leader in contract food service management and prepared meals, has acquired Glendale Dining Services®. The acquisition enables Whitsons to expand its reach and mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ further into residential communities in New England and beyond.

Whitsons and Glendale share the belief that wellness and good food go hand-in-hand and were both founded on the principles of dedication and personalized service.

Formerly located in Manchester, NH, Glendale is a provider of contracted services for senior living and long-term care communities. The Company provides fresh and nutritious food prepared onsite while managing food sourcing, menu creation, food safety, and brings over 50 locations in New England with over 400 team members.

Whitsons’ journey began in 1979 when Elmer and Gina Whitcomb purchased two restaurants on Long Island, NY. Their vision of a family business built on the values of food, family, and service has since evolved into one of the nation’s leading food service management companies, bringing people together through shared meals and meaningful connections.

“At Glendale, we distinguish ourselves with innovative solutions for today’s seniors and the residential living market, bringing the value and service for which Glendale is known, said James Hecker, President Glendale Dining Services. “We look forward to continued growth as part of Whitsons Family of Companies, providing personalized services to our clients.”

“We are pleased to welcome Glendale to Whitsons Family of Companies and expand our services into new residential living communities throughout New England and beyond,” said Paul Whitcomb, President & CEO Whitsons Culinary Group. “The unique synergies among our two organizations provide a natural fit for us to further deliver on our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ together.”

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group is a leading provider of customized dining services to education, healthcare, transportation, food service, and micro-markets nationwide. With a steadfast commitment to delivering nutritious, high-quality meals crafted from wholesome, fresh ingredients, Whitsons’ mission is Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™. As a NMSDC-certified, minority-owned company, we prioritize diversity for our team members and valued customers. Since 1979, Whitsons has upheld a legacy of excellence and consistent growth. Today, we are at the forefront of the food service industry, setting new standards with our dedication to wholesome food, family values, and personalized service. To learn more about Whitsons, visit www.whitsons.com or Facebook and LinkedIn.

