Ripple (XRP) Ecosystem Gets a Major Boost as BlocScale Launchpad Paves the Way for Web3 Startups to Raise Capital Seamlessly

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale launchpad, the first native IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger, with the aim to democratize fundraising, eliminate entry barriers, and provide seamless liquidity solutions for Web3 startups and real-world businesses, is already making waves with its ongoing $BLOC token private sale , which has seen strong investor demand as market participants recognize the launchpad's transformative potential.

Importance of a Launchpad for XRP’s Growth

XRP has remained underutilized in the Web3 startup space despite ranking among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The reason? No infrastructure to support fundraising, token launches, and liquidity provisioning.

By contrast, the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems have successfully leveraged IDO launchpads to fuel innovation, onboard thousands of projects, and unlock billions in investment capital. Without a launchpad, XRP has missed out on:

A steady influx of new projects to drive ecosystem growth.

Billions in funding that other blockchains have secured through token sales.

A thriving developer community that brings continuous innovation.



$BLOC Token: The Fuel Behind BlocScale’s Ecosystem

At the heart of BlocScale is $BLOC, the governance and utility token that empowers the ecosystem, fuels fundraising, and drives adoption.

Governance: Holders of $BLOC can vote on which projects launch on BlocScale, ensuring a community-driven approach to innovation.

Exclusive Fundraising Utility: Projects raising capital through BlocScale receive benefits and discounts when using $BLOC for funding rounds.

Market Demand Growth: To participate in IDO sales, investors must acquire and hold $BLOC, creating constant demand for $BLOC token.



BLOC Private Sale Round – Now Live!

Start Date: January 8, 2025

End Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

Interested investors have to visit the $BLOC Private Sale Portal to participate: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

By solving XRP’s biggest challenge and onboarding new projects BlocScale is Unlocking trillions in tokenized assets (real estate, equities, revenue shares), Creating the first-ever decentralized fundraising hub on XRP Ledger. For the first time ever, startups and businesses will have a clear, structured pathway to launching on XRP.

