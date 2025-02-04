Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Global Industry Research Report 2025: Shifts in Demand from Key Importing Countries, Such as China and Japan Continue to Create Volatility

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was estimated at US$129.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$255.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is driven by several factors, including the global shift towards cleaner energy sources, technological innovations in LNG production, and evolving geopolitical and trade dynamics. The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning away from coal and oil is bolstering demand for LNG as a lower-emission fuel.

Technological advancements in liquefaction, floating LNG platforms, and digital automation are improving the efficiency and sustainability of LNG operations, making it a more viable energy source. Geopolitical factors, such as energy security concerns and diversification of energy imports, are also playing a critical role in shaping the global LNG trade. Furthermore, growing investments in LNG infrastructure and expanding export capacities in major producing countries are contributing to the market's robust growth trajectory.



How Is the Global Energy Transition Impacting the LNG Market?



The global energy transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is significantly impacting the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. As countries aim to reduce their carbon emissions and phase out coal and oil, LNG is increasingly seen as a critical 'bridge fuel' that offers a lower-carbon alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Natural gas, when liquefied, can be easily transported and stored, making it a flexible and reliable option for meeting growing energy demands.

This shift is particularly pronounced in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, where governments are actively promoting the use of LNG to support decarbonization efforts. As part of this energy transition, investments in LNG infrastructure, including liquefaction plants, storage facilities, and regasification terminals, are accelerating, further boosting the market's expansion.



Why Are Technological Innovations Enhancing the Efficiency of LNG Operations?



Technological innovations are playing a key role in enhancing the efficiency of LNG operations across the supply chain. Advancements in liquefaction and regasification technologies are helping to reduce energy consumption and minimize methane leakage during production, transportation, and distribution processes. The development of floating LNG (FLNG) platforms is providing new opportunities for extracting and processing natural gas from offshore fields, reducing the need for extensive onshore infrastructure.

Additionally, digitalization and automation in LNG plants are improving operational efficiency by optimizing asset performance, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring. These technological advancements are enabling LNG producers to reduce costs and improve the overall sustainability of LNG production, making it a more attractive option for energy markets worldwide.



How Are Geopolitical Factors and Trade Dynamics Shaping the LNG Market?



Geopolitical factors and trade dynamics are playing a crucial role in shaping the LNG market, as global energy security becomes a key concern for both producers and consumers. The diversification of energy sources is driving demand for LNG as countries seek to reduce their reliance on specific regions for energy imports, such as Europe's shift away from Russian gas.

Trade agreements and the expansion of LNG export capacities in countries like the United States, Qatar, and Australia are contributing to the global supply of LNG, helping to stabilize the market. However, fluctuations in global natural gas prices, trade tensions, and shifts in demand from key importing countries, such as China and Japan, continue to create volatility in the market. This interplay of geopolitical and trade factors is influencing the strategic decisions of both LNG producers and consumers.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ANGOLA LNG MARKETING LTD, Applied LNG, Atlantic LNG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Power Generation Application segment, which is expected to reach US$131.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The Transportation Fuel Application segment is also set to grow at 10.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $34.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.1% CAGR to reach $70.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $129.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $255.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Cleaner Energy Sources Driving LNG Market Growth

Increasing Investments in LNG Infrastructure, Terminals, and Transportation Networks

Growing Use of LNG in Power Generation and Industrial Applications Boosting Market Demand

Technological Advancements in LNG Liquefaction and Storage Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

Expansion of LNG Export Capacities in Key Producing Countries Fueling Global Trade

Rising Adoption of LNG as a Marine and Transportation Fuel Due to Environmental Regulations

Price Volatility in Traditional Energy Markets Boosting Interest in LNG as a Stable Alternative

Increasing Demand for Floating LNG (FLNG) Units as Flexible, Cost-Effective Solutions

Shifts in Global Energy Policies and Decarbonization Goals Driving LNG Market Dynamics

Development of Small-Scale LNG Facilities Increasing Access to Remote and Off-Grid Areas

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 22 Featured)

ANGOLA LNG MARKETING LTD

Applied LNG

Atlantic LNG

Australia Pacific LNG Pty Limited

BNG Fuel

Center for Liquefied Natural Gas

Centrality Investments Limited

Cheniere Energy Inc

Chiyoda International Corporation

Clean Energy Fuels Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwcjlp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment