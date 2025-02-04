FXBO and Deus X Pay Join Forces to Transform Payments in the Forex Industry

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXBO, a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for forex brokers, has announced a partnership with Deus X Pay, a regulated institutional stablecoin payment provider. The collaboration aims to enhance brokerage operations by integrating stablecoin payment solutions within FXBO’s CRM platform.

FXBO offers tools designed to support brokerage firms in managing client relationships, improving retention, and facilitating client acquisition. Through this integration, brokers can access stablecoin payment functionalities while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.

Key Features of the FXBO and Deus X Pay Integration:

Seamless Integration: Enables cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals through a direct connection with FXBO's CRM and back-office systems.

Flexible SDK & Payment Links: Offers streamlined API integration and custom payment links to facilitate transactions.

Dynamic Payment Processing: Supports overpayment and underpayment tolerances to minimize processing errors.

Compliance and Security: Incorporates anti-money laundering (AML) measures and transaction monitoring to enhance regulatory compliance.

Scalability and Cost Efficiency: Implements a zero-fee onboarding model with a pay-as-you-go pricing structure, supporting expansion into emerging markets.



Greg Gardner, Chief Commercial Officer of Deus X Pay, stated: "This partnership aligns with our objective of facilitating efficient and secure financial transactions for brokers. By incorporating stablecoin solutions, we aim to enhance payment processing within the FX sector." Dmitriy Petrenko, Chief Executive Officer of FXBO, added: "The integration with Deus X Pay strengthens our platform by offering clients additional payment options that prioritize speed and security. This collaboration supports brokers in navigating an evolving financial landscape."

This partnership underscores the growing intersection of digital assets and traditional finance, providing brokers with tools to enhance operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

About FXBO

FXBO is a provider of advanced customer relationship management (CRM) solutions tailored for forex brokers. The platform offers a suite of tools designed to enhance client acquisition, retention, and operational efficiency. By integrating with payment providers and compliance solutions, FXBO supports brokers in managing their business effectively in a competitive trading environment.

About Deus X Pay

Deus X Pay is a regulated institutional stablecoin payment provider offering secure and compliant digital asset transaction solutions. The company enables businesses to integrate stablecoin payments, ensuring fast and efficient financial operations while maintaining regulatory compliance.

