Turbines Strategic Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Strong Investments in Wind Energy Provides the Launchpad for Growth as the Market is Projected to Surpass $200 Billion

The global market for Turbines was valued at US$146.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$204.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.







Turbines play a critical role in converting kinetic and thermal energy into mechanical energy across various industrial sectors. These devices typically feature a rotor with blades or nozzles, where fluid interaction generates rotational motion and subsequent energy. The most notable types include wind turbines, steam turbines, and gas turbines, each tailored to specific applications and markets.



As the world moves towards sustainable energy solutions, wind turbines have gained prominence, supported by favorable governmental policies and subsidies promoting green energy. Technological advancements have made wind turbines more efficient and cost-effective, enabling broader deployment, including in offshore locations.

The growth in the turbine market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the surge in demand for renewable energy has significantly boosted the wind turbine market, driven by government incentives, advancements in turbine technology, and increased environmental awareness among consumers. The market for steam turbines remains strong due to the shift towards cleaner energy sources like natural gas and the continued use of nuclear power.

Advances in materials and design have enhanced their efficiency and reduced operational costs. Gas turbines benefit from increased natural gas production, particularly from shale reserves, leading to more natural gas-fired power plants. The aviation industry's expansion, fueled by rising air travel demand, has led to advancements in gas turbine technology, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Consumer trends towards eco-friendly and sustainable energy solutions further accelerate the adoption of these technologies. Overall, the turbine market's growth is driven by technological innovations, evolving energy policies, and changing consumer preferences, creating a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry landscape.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wind Turbines segment, which is expected to reach US$99.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.7%. The Gas Turbines segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $20.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $60.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 504 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $146.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $204.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Disruptive Effect of Renewable Energy on the Traditional Electricity System: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Factors Disrupting the Global Energy Market

Smart Solutions to Mitigate Issues

Rising Share of Renewable Sources in Energy Generation Portfolio

Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an Integral Part of Energy Portfolio

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth for Energy Sector: Turbines Market to Gain Momentum

Energy Sector: Pandemic Brings Numerous Challenges to the Turbines Market

Opportunities for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

Harnessing the Ancient Power of the Wind, a Force that Shaped Our History and Now Guiding Our Quest for Sustainable Energy

Without Ingenious Machinery like Turbines at its heart, the Clean Energy Transition Will Fail

An Engineering Feat at the Heart of Wind Energy Are Turbines & Rotor Blades

Surge in Number of Wind Farms Worldwide Benefit Demand for Wind Turbines

Strong Investments in Wind Energy Provides the Launchpad for the Growth of Wind Turbines

Massive Volumes of Installed Capacity Needed to Meet the Ambitious Wind Goals Ensures a Strong Decade Ahead for Wind Turbines

Offshore Wind Energy Touted to Change the Future of Energy Generation

Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rotor Blades Get Bigger, Bigger & Bigger. Here We Unravel the Engineering Rationale Behind the Trend

Taller Turbine Towers & Longer Blades are Set to Capture More Energy

New Developments in Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polymers as Evidenced by the Growing Market for Carbon Fibre Composites Bodes Well for Development of Innovative Carbon Fiber Based Turbine Blades

Bladeless Turbines Raises Excitement Levels in the Wind Turbines Space

Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization

Wind Energy Industry Runs Like a Wind with Tapered Roller Bearings for Turbines

Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines

Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed Energy Generation

Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Steam Turbines

Steam Turbine Manufacturers Focus on Improving Turbine Designs for Increased Efficiencies

Turbines Market Hits the Gas Pedal with Remarkable Growth of Gas Turbine Industry

Dynamic Factors Shaping Future Trajectory of Global Gas Turbine Industry

Growing Production & Supply of Natural Gas Drive Growth in Demand for Gas Turbines

Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Opportunities for Gas Turbines

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

Electric Motors: A Rising Threat to Gas Turbines?

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Strengthening Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Energy Sector and Turbines

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Energy Sector and Turbines

