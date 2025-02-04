TRC Companies Surpasses $2 Billion in Funding for Client Projects Supporting Clean Commercial Transportation and Clean Energy

Windsor, Conn., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRC Companies (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, announced today that it has surpassed $2 billion in funding secured for clients deploying clean commercial transportation and renewable energy projects across North America. On behalf of its clients, TRC has developed and submitted more than 650 successful grant applications and funding requests, creating new pathways for clients to achieve economic and environmental goals.

Building on TRC’s long track record of submitting and managing grants for clients, the company continues to achieve a 90% success rate in its grant applications, a testament to the exceptional industry knowledge and grant writing expertise on TRC’s team. TRC specializes in helping clients secure local, state and federal funding for projects across the United States and Canada involving low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, renewable energy, energy storage and diverse clean energy solutions, including those serving utility client projects.

Noteworthy projects that received funding through TRC’s support include:

Over $40 million for the JETSI Project, which deployed 100 zero-emission Class 8 trucks across Southern California to operationalize zero-emission freight movement at scale.

$44 million for Volvo LIGHTS, an initiative that implemented a blueprint for the complete ecosystem needed to successfully deploy commercial battery-electric trucks.

$95 million for the Nevada Gold Mines 200 MW Solar Project, accelerating the decarbonization of mining operations in Northern Nevada.

$15.4 million for the Frito-Lay Zero and Near Zero Emission Freight Facility (ZANZEFF) Project in Modesto, CA, to deploy an array of commercially available and pre-commercial ZE and NZE technologies as well as renewable power generation and energy storage.

$5 million for Mariposa County Resource Conservation District to develop, demonstrate and deploy environmentally and economically sustainable biomass-to-energy systems for the forest and food waste sectors.

$6.5 million for Foster Farms for projects to modify parking yards with EV charging parking stalls and implement emissions-reducing mechanical upgrades at five Foster Farms plants.

$4.4 million for Otter Tail Power Company to enhance grid resiliency with next-generation technology.

And leadership among several marquis funding programs, including EPA’s Targeted AirShed Grant Program, DOE’s SuperTruck Program, DOE’s Hydrogen Hubs Program, the DOT’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Grant Program, and FHWA’s National Electric Vehicle Initiative (NEVI) Formula Program.

“We feel privileged to assist forward-thinking companies to achieve their goals to develop and demonstrate the commercial use of some of the most cutting-edge and advanced technologies in the marketplace today,” said Erik Neandross, President, Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC. “Managing multi-million-dollar grant applications can be daunting, but our team’s tenacity and knowledge ensures that our clients will successfully achieve their objectives while they remain focused on their core business activities.”

TRC holds a distinct advantage in securing funding for clients, thanks to a team that combines master grant writers with seasoned project developers who bring deep expertise and forward thinking across a wide range of clean energy initiatives. From concept to completion, TRC’s team crafts highly competitive grant applications that emphasize community impact. Additionally, TRC’s extensive experience monitoring over 800 grant programs gives TRC awareness of the criteria agencies use to evaluate those applications, so that TRC can work with clients to enhance project elements for greater likelihood of winning grant funding.

By working with TRC, clients are able to tap funding from sources such as Volkswagen Settlement Funds, Federal Highway Administration, DOE, South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB), California Energy Commission (CEC), Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) programs, and many others.

For more information about TRC’s industry leading incentives services and the Funding 360 program, please visit https://www.trccompanies.com/services/clean-transportation-consulting/

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution.​

Attachment