Pest Patrol, Inc. Voted Best Pest Control Company

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pest Patrol, Inc. located in Scripps Ranch, San Diego, was named best pest control company of 2024 as voted by San Diego Magazine readers. As a small, family owned business, Pest Patrol, Inc. is honored by the customer support and recognition of our services. The award reflects the company’s dedication to service, quality, and honesty for customers throughout the county.





Pest Patrol, Inc. has been serving the San Diego community for over 40 years providing comprehensive pest control services and rodent or termite damage repairs to individuals, businesses , property managers and real estate agents .

“As third generation San Diegans, we take a lot of pride in providing the very best pest control services to our neighbors throughout the County. As a local company, we want to be your first choice for all types of pest control from termites , to spiders and rodents , we cover everything.”

- Ryan Williamson, Co-Owner





About Pest Patrol, Inc.

Pest Patrol, Inc. is a family owned and operated pest control company that has been servicing the Southern California area since 1982. Based in San Diego, California, Pest Patrol, Inc. provides both pest control and restoration services for homes, businesses and real estate professionals. Pest Patrol specializes in general pest control services, escrow inspections, attic restoration, commercial pest control, termite inspections and treatment, and service commercial and hotel property management companies.

Pest Patrol, Inc.

+1 760-789-5889

office@pestpatrol.com

9920 Scripps Lake Dr., Suite 107, San Diego, CA 92131

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56f64c8e-a6b2-4f69-8869-ac7a646bb542