Mobile Robotics Market to Reach $99.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 19.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobile Robotics Market by Application (Logistics and Warehousing, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture and Forestry, and Others), Product (Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), and Component (Hardware, Software, and Support and Service): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "mobile robotics market" was valued at $19.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $99.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The prime determinants of growth in the mobile robotics market include advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which enhance the autonomy and capabilities of robots, along with increased demand for automation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and agriculture. The growing need for efficiency, precision, and cost reduction in business operations, coupled with the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, is driving market expansion. Additionally, the declining cost of sensors, improved battery life, and the development of advanced navigation systems are making mobile robots more accessible to a wider range of applications. The increasing focus on safety, labor shortages, and evolving consumer expectations also contribute to the market’s growth,

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $19.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $99.2 billion CAGR 19.8% No. of Pages in Report 372 Segments Covered Platform, Technology, and Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing Automation Across Industries Growth in E-Commerce Surge in Adoption of Mobile Robotics in Agriculture Opportunities Increase in Demand for Mobile Robotics in the Healthcare Sector Surge in Defense and Security Applications for Mobile Robotics Restraint High Initial Investment Costs





Segment Highlights

By product, the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) segment is the largest in the mobile robotics market in 2023, owing to its widespread use in industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and military for tasks like material handling, surveillance, and transport. UGVs are versatile, capable of navigating challenging environments, and are increasingly used in warehouses, factories, and outdoor terrains for automation. Their ability to perform repetitive and labor-intensive tasks has made them highly sought after in supply chains, agriculture, and military operations, contributing significantly to their market dominance.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the major share in 2023, driven by the growing demand for advanced sensors, actuators, and processing units that are crucial for the operation and performance of mobile robots across various applications. As mobile robotics technology advances, the need for more sophisticated and high-performance hardware components like LiDAR, cameras, GPS systems, and robotic arms has increased. These components are vital for improving navigation, precision, and autonomy, further propelling the growth of the hardware segment in industries ranging from logistics to healthcare.

By application, the logistics and warehousing segment held the largest share in 2023, owing to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in e-commerce, supply chain management, and warehouse automation for efficient order fulfillment and material handling. The rapid growth of e-commerce and the need for faster, more accurate distribution systems have driven demand for autonomous robots to streamline sorting, picking, and packaging processes. Additionally, robots help reduce operational costs, improve safety, and ensure consistent workflow, making them essential in modern warehouses and distribution centers globally.

Regional Outlook

In terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and high demand for automation in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific’s strong manufacturing base, coupled with government initiatives supporting automation and robotics, has made it a key region for mobile robotics. The region's focus on developing smart factories, autonomous delivery systems, and precision agriculture further fuels the adoption of mobile robotics in various sectors, ensuring continued dominance in the market.

Key Players: -

KONGSBERG

Kuka AG.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

Boston Dynamics

Amazon

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group (SoftBank Group)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mobile robotics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

In August 2023, KUKA launched three innovative mobile robots: the KMR iisy mobile cobot, KMP 1500P, and KMP 600-S diffDrive. The KMR iisy stands out as a versatile mobile manipulator, integrating the LBR iisy collaborative robot with a payload capacity ranging from 11 to 15 kg and a mobile platform capable of carrying an additional load of up to 200 kg.

In October 2024, iRobot Corp. launched the Roomba Combo 2 Essential and Roomba Vac 2 Essential robots. These affordable models feature AutoEmpty docks, 2x cleaning power, improved navigation, and recharge-resume capabilities, priced at $424.99 and $399.99, respectively.

In November 2024, Lockheed Martin in collaboration with the U.S. Navy and General Atomics(GA), conducted the first live control flight demonstration of an uncrewed system using the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control Station (UMCS). The UMCS, powered by Skunk Works MDCX autonomy, controlled a GA MQ-20 Avenger UAS, advancing technology for crewed-uncrewed teaming initiatives such as CCA.

In September 2022, iRobot Corp. launched the Roomba Combo j7+, a groundbreaking 2-in-1 vacuum, and mop designed for homes with mixed flooring. Featuring a retractable mop pad to avoid wetting carpets, it delivers efficient cleaning. Alongside, iRobot OS 5.0 introduces enhanced intelligence and personalization for pet owners and busy families.

In April 2023, SoftBank Robotics announced a partnership with Sushi Machines, a leading wholesale distributor, to introduce robotic and AI-driven solutions. As part of the collaboration, Sushi Machines announced to offer Gausium’s Tray Delivery Robot, “Delivery X1,” to provide efficient, hygienic, and consistent service to address labor shortages in the hospitality sector.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mobile robotics market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing mobile robotics market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mobile robotics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mobile robotics market trends, mobile industrial robot key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Segments:

By Application

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Domestic

Entertainment

Education

Agriculture and Forestry

Others

Logistics and Warehousing

By Product

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Support and Service

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

