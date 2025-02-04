Cannabis Cultivation Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Key Players Pacific Cannabis Growers, Atlas Growers, Canntrust, The Hydropothecary Corporation and Better Holdings

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Cultivation Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cannabis cultivation market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $179.32 billion in 2024 to $208.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to legalization trends, medical use acceptance, consumer awareness, investment inflow.



The cannabis cultivation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $407.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to research and development, sustainable practices, consumer education.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, global expansion, brand development, product diversification, strain customization, consolidation and competition.





The adoption of cannabis for treating chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the cannabis cultivation market in the future. A chronic disease refers to a medical condition that persists for a year or longer, requiring ongoing medical care and limiting daily activities. The use of cannabis for chronic disease treatment supports cannabis cultivation by demonstrating safety, efficacy, and consistency that meet regulatory approval standards for conditions such as spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut Syndromes. For example, in April 2022, a report from Octopus Ventures, a UK-based venture capital fund, highlighted that while 1% of Canada's population benefits from medicinal cannabis, the UK's prescription rate stands at only 0.005% of those who could benefit. Thus, the increasing adoption of cannabis for chronic disease treatment is fueling the cannabis cultivation market.



The increasing public acceptance and demand for cannabis are expected to boost the growth of the cannabis cultivation market going forward. Cannabis refers to a genus of flowering plants in the Cannabaceae family. Greater public acceptance and demand lead to a larger consumer base, which, in turn, drives the need for more cannabis cultivation. This expanded market can boost production and sales. For instance, in August 2022, according to a report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US-based government agency, 43% of young adults reported using marijuana in 2021. Additionally, 29% of young adults reported using marijuana in the past month during the same year. Furthermore, the prevalence of daily marijuana use among young adults significantly increased, with 11% reporting daily use in 2021. Therefore, the increasing public acceptance and demand for cannabis are driving the growth of the cannabis cultivation market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cannabis cultivation market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Prospiant, a US-based controlled environment agriculture (CEA) greenhouse solutions and cannabis cultivation and extraction technologies provider, launched Delta Ethanol Extraction CUP-5 to specifically meet the requirements of prototype labs, educational research centers, and small-scale cannabis processing facilities. During the process of cannabis cultivation, it can handle plant material in batches as small as 3. 5 pounds and finish the extraction process in 2 to 12 minutes. It combines mechanical centrifugation with closed-loop cold alcohol extraction technology to produce a high-purity final product. Its innovative features also include the ability to operate without a C1D2 environment or a hazardous location (HazLoc) requirement.



Major companies operating in the cannabis cultivation market are developing innovative products such as cannabis cleaning products to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A cannabis cleaning product refers to a specialized cleaning solution or agent designed for the thorough and safe cleaning of various equipment, tools, surfaces, or accessories used in the cultivation, processing, or consumption of cannabis. For instance, in June 2023, Eteros Technologies USA Inc., a US-based provider of cannabis harvesting equipment, launched GMP Solutions. One distinctive aspect of this product is its provision of cutting-edge cleaning solutions tailored for cannabis harvesting and processing facilities. GMP Solutions is set to offer a comprehensive range of cleaning products tailored specifically for cannabis processing equipment, addressing the needs of small, large, and commercial-scale facilities that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) protocols. These GMP Solutions products are characterized by their non-toxic, biodegradable, and food-safe properties. At the heart of this product lineup is the Step 1 Cleaner, which is designed with a buffering agent to ensure a gentle pH-neutral action suitable for a wide range of surfaces. This cleaning solution effectively emulsifies, absorbs, and removes greases, resins, organics, and oils. It can also penetrate dyes and gums, even those typically resistant to caustic substances and hazardous solvents found in other cleaning agents. Notably, this cleaner produces no strong fumes or odors, making it safe for use in manufacturing and processing facilities and leaving surfaces completely residue-free after rinsing.



In February 2024, Curaleaf International, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Can4Med for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to greatly enhance Curaleaf International's presence in Poland's rapidly expanding medical cannabis market. Can4Med, a pharmaceutical company based in Poland, specializes in the registration and distribution of medical cannabis and products that contain THC and other cannabinoids.



Major companies operating in the cannabis cultivation market include Pacific Cannabis Growers, Atlas Growers, Canntrust, The Hydropothecary Corporation, Better Holdings, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Cronos Group, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals, Organigram Holdings, Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Curaleaf Holdings, Cresco Labs, TerrAscend, MedMen Enterprises, Acreage Holdings, Columbia Care, Vireo Health International, Liberty Health Sciences, Harvest One Cannabis, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Aleafia Health, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, Supreme Cannabis Company, CannTrust Holdings, Cannara Biotech, Auxly Cannabis Group, MediPharm Labs, Neptune Wellness Solutions and Zenabis Global.



