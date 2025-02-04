United States Wind Power Market Outlook to 2035: Installed Capacity, Generation Trends and Key Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Wind Power Analysis: Market Outlook to 2035report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report discusses the renewable power market in the United States and provides forecasts up to 2035. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the U.S. wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report analyses the US wind power market. The scope of the research includes:

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2015-2035), generation trends (2015-2035) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the country's wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

Deal analysis of the country's wind power market.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023

1.3 Report Guidance



2. Renewable Power Market, US

2.1 Renewable Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035

Renewable Power Market, US, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035

3. Wind Power Market, US

3.1 Wind Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

Wind Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2015-2035

3.2 Wind Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035

Wind Power Market, US, Power Generation by Type, 2015-2035

3.3 Wind Power Market, US, Market Size, 2015-2030

3.4 Wind Power Market, US, Power Plants

Wind Power Market, US, Major Active Plants

Wind Power Market, US, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

Wind Power Market, US, Key Under-construction Projects.

3.5 Wind Power Market, US, Deal Analysis, 2023

Wind Power Market, US, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023

Wind Power Market, US, Split by Deal Type, 2023

3.6 Wind Power Market, US, Turbine Market, 2015-2028

Wind Turbine Market, US, Annual Installed Capacity, 2015-2028

Wind Turbine Market, US, Market Size, 2015-2028

4. Renewable Energy Market, US, Overview

4.1 Federal Initiatives, US

Brief of the upcoming 2025 Budget

Climate Goals in Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Tax Cuts and New Jobs Act (TCJA)

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Production Tax Credits

Investment Tax Credits

Solar Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA)

Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit

Renewable Energy Target

Rural Energy for America Program: Grants

Empowering Rural America Program (New ERA)

Tribal Energy Program Grant

US Department of Energy - Loan Guarantee Program

Green Power Purchasing Goal

Federal Initiatives for Solar Power

SunShot Initiative, 2030

Solar Funding

Federal Initiatives for Wind Power

Federal Initiatives for Biopower and Biofuels

Energy Policy Act - Alternative Fuels

Biorefinery Assistance Program

DOE Funding for Renewables and Geothermal Energy

Hydrogen Energy - DOE Hydrogen Program

4.2 Common State-Level Incentives

Overview

Renewable Portfolio Standards

Renewable Energy Certificates

Public Benefit Funds for Renewable Energy

Interconnection Standards

Standard Interconnection Agreements for Wind Power Plants

Net Metering

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)

5. US Wind Power Market Company Profiles

WEC Energy Group

The AES Corp

Santee Cooper

PPL Corp

NRG Energy

