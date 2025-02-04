Phillips 66 Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Phillips 66 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Phillips 66 is an integrated energy company that operates through four business segments: midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties. The midstream segment is engaged in transporting, terminalling, and processing crude oil and refined petroleum products, and transporting, storing, processing and marketing natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The chemicals segment includes Phillips 66's 50% investment in Chevron Phillips that is engaged in manufacturing and marketing plastics and petrochemicals across the world. The refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into aviation fuels, distillates, and gasoline. The marketing and specialties segment markets refined petroleum products, primarily in the US and Europe.

It is also engaged in producing and marketing lubricants, base oils and other such specialty products. Some of the company's well-known brands are Phillips 66, Conoco, 76, JET and COOP, Kendall, and Red Line. The company operates in the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



The report provides information and insights into Phillips 66' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Companies Featured

NOVONIX

Plug Power

Southwest Airlines

AT&T

Accenture

SAP

Square Robot

P97 Network

WEX

