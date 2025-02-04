Germán Andrés Piderit named Wyse’s Chief Operating Officer

CONCORD, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highly regarded executive, Germán Piderit, has joined Wyse Meter Solutions Inc. (“Wyse”) as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 27, 2025.

In this executive role, he will oversee the operational excellence of Wyse, focusing on enhancing the client and customer experience, evolving service delivery, and driving innovation across the organization. He will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team on strategic direction and build partnerships with key stakeholders, including developers, partners, and regulatory bodies, to ensure Wyse’s continued leadership in the submetering industry.

“Germán brings a dynamic combination of innovation and operational expertise, plus a client-first mindset, to Wyse,” said Peter R.J. Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Wyse. “His proven leadership in accelerating scalable growth, leveraging technology, and building high-performing teams will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients as we advance smart metering solutions across Canada.”

“I’m excited to join Wyse at such an important time for both the company and the energy sector,” said Germán Piderit, Chief Operating Officer, Wyse. “My passion lies in design and customer experience, and I’m eager to work with a like-minded team to build on Wyse’s strong culture of excellence, delivering cutting-edge smart metering solutions and exceptional value to our clients.”

Before joining Wyse, Piderit was the Head of Operations for U.S. and Canada at Element Fleet Management, where he oversaw the end-to-end service delivery of mobility solutions, driving growth, client satisfaction, and execution across both markets.

Previously, Piderit served in various executive positions at Rogers Communications, including key senior roles in Customer Operations, Customer Service, Planning and Delivery; and, ultimately, Machine Learning, Robotics, and Back Office Operations.

Piderit has an Industrial Engineering degree from the Universidad de Chile in Santiago, Chile, as well as an MBA and MS in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

About Wyse Meter Solutions:

Founded in 2006, Wyse Meter Solutions entered the Canadian utility industry to offer a superior submetering experience to building developers, owners, managers, and residents. Since those early days, Wyse has become a leader in innovative solutions and programs with a bold goal of helping clients reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5 billion grams of CO2 by 2025.

